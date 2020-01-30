CLOSE
Ciara Announces Baby No. 3: The Most Adorable Wilson Family Moments So Far

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Social Ready Content

Source: Rich Fury/KCASports2019 / Getty

Ciara kicked our Thursday morning off with some great news. The singer has been hiding a baby bump and revealed she’s expecting baby number three, her second with husband Russell Wilson. Speaking of hubby, he let it be known that he planned on having more children when he and Ci were celebrating their anniversary back in July.

Watch ’til the end:

View this post on Instagram

Year 3. Happy Anniversary Babylove. @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Join us in congratulating the Wilson family by checking out more of their cutest family moments below.

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Mommy Life. #GoHawks 💚💙

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday ❤️. #Family

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

My world. Grateful. ❤️

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Saturday Feels. #Dance and #Makeup ☺️❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Jay & Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

#girldad

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Dancin’, Singin’, & Groovin’ 🤣😂❤️🤩

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

❤️🏈

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

Family❤️

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

14.

15.

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

Girls ❤️. #GirlGang #Girls

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

Beaching It. 🏖 #Family #Sunday 📷 @pilangman

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

19.

20.

21.

22.

View this post on Instagram

My Baby Boy Sunshine ☀️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

23.

View this post on Instagram

The Best Days.

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

24.

View this post on Instagram

Big Brother & Baby Sister. ❤️

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

25.

