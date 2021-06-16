We Didn’t See That Coming: Cruel Summer’s Season 1 Finale Leaves Fans SHOCKED — Reactions Inside

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

For ten excruciating episodes, fans of Cruel Summer have been trying to figure out the plot of season one. Last night, the highly-anticipated finale aired on Freeform and we think we speak for absolutely everyone when we say it threw us for a loop.

Cruel Summer follows two teenage girls whose lives become entwined with one another in the scariest of ways. Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) was Skylin, Texas’ most popular high school teen, while Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) was a bit more green, but anxious for some adventure and a little limelight. When Kate Wallis goes missing and Jeanette Turner takes over her life as the town’s most popular girl, the details looked more than suspect — especially since after being rescued, Kate claimed Jeanette saw her locked in the basement of vice principal Martin Harris’ house and did nothing. Denying the accusation, Jeanette quickly went from popular to town pariah.

Everyone who followed this story wanted to know which of the teens were telling the truth. As it turns out, Jeanette didn’t see Kate Wallis in Martin Harris’ house on the night in question — Kate’s new best friend/Jeanette’s ex-best friend Mallory did, although she claimed she didn’t know exactly who or what she saw that night.

Jeanette was finally vindicated, but that isn’t the end of the story. In the last few moments of the finale episode, we learn that while Jeanette didn’t see Kate on the night in question, there was another day Jeanette snooped around Martin Harris’ house, heard Kate screaming for help from the basement, and left her there. So, she is guilty, but managed to get away with it. Needless to say, the sick plot twist has fans in total shock.

See some reactions below …

ALSO: Get Excited | Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For Season 2 Of Too Hot To Handle & It’s Steamy AF