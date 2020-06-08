Lawd Jesus: Photos Of Cupcakke Living Abundantly In Her Fashion Nova Fits

After a bit of a hiatus, Cupcakke is making a comeback to music and it’s fierce.

Back in May, the Chicago rapper released a double music video for her two songs “Grilling Ni**as” and “Lawd Jesus”, giving some of the best bars of her career.

And the looks were top-notch as well.

Cupcakke makes a return not too long after she announced that she was quitting the music industry. According to Billboard, in September of last year, Cupcakke went on Instagram Live and said she was worried about “corrupting the youth” with her graphic sexual songs. She explained that whenever she drops a sexual tune it “overpowers the ‘non-sexual’ music,” and she said that she worried the “media” and society wouldn’t accept her body type. She also went on to reveal that she lost $700,000 in a casino and ended up developing “a very bad gambling addiction.”

But despite all her struggles, the 23-year-old is back in music and celebrating life.

She even seems to be embracing her body more. Cupcakke might as well be the unofficial spokeswoman for Fashion Nova Curve — a line specifically geared towards plus-size women — considering she rocks them all the time.

We’re definitely not mad.

Check out some of her beautiful and sexy fits below and be on the look-out for more music in the future.