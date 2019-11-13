Big Zaddy Energy: These Pics Prove D Smoke Is Harmonious Husband Material

D Smoke won fans over early on in the Rhythm + Flow competition, so we weren’t at all surprised when the Inglewood rapper walked away victorious. Now, the world is slowly but surely becoming obsessed with him. We can’t blame ’em… D Smoke is talented, fine, one with the Lord, and humble as ever.

ALSO: 13 Photos Of Danielle Panabaker Serving Mysterious Killer Frost Vibes IRL

In a quick clip for Netflix, he reads hilarious tweets about himself…

“Also D Smoke is fine as f*ck. A cute lil loc’d up medium man,” one read. “If you don’t think D Smoke is fine, you’re lying to yourself,” some else said, before yet another fan referred to his “zaddy energy.” Tune in up top. Plus, a few more pics that prove these ladies are not lying below.