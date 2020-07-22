Dear Summer: The Spiciest Teeny Tiny Bikini Celebrity Moments Thus Far

Summer 2020 is not at all what we expected it to be, but it’s here and we’re making the most of it.

While many of us are still doing our best to socially distance as the coronavirus pandemic wages on, there aren’t that many activities to choose from — but hitting the pool or beach and getting some sun seems to be a favorite. With pool time, comes poolside selfies and unforgettable teeny bikini moments, of course.

From Meg Thee Stallion‘s neon two-piece to Jordyn Woods‘ jaw-dropping THICCness, celebs have been turning up the heat all summer. And, to our delight, the immediate forecast shows they’ve got zero plans of cooling down.

Some of our favorite moments were unexpected — Chloe x Halle kept it super cute on a floaty while promoting their new album Ungodly Hour, B. Simone gave the ‘Gram a flawless view of what she’s working with, Tracee Ellis Ross put her assets on full display while diving in Italy, and Keke Palmer joined the bikini fun while trying to avoid mosquitos like the bubonic plague.

All around, curves are being celebrated without hesitation and we love to see it, especially during these stressful and uncertain times. Check out some of the most poppin’ summer flicks below and stay tuned for more bikini body badassery. Because, as we said, your faves aren’t letting up.

