King Kong Ain’t Got Sh*t On Me: Highlighting Denzel Washington’s Best Performances Throughout His Career

One of the greatest actors of all-time has a movie hitting theaters tomorrow (September 1). To celebrate the occasion, check out a gallery of some of Denzel Washington’s best performances throughout his illustrious career!

The final chapter of the The Equalizer franchise is mere hours away. The third installment once again stars Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, who we first met in the franchise’s first film in 2014. The film focuses on a former U.S. Marine turned DIA intelligence officer who reluctantly returns to action to protect a teenage prostitute from members of the Russian mafia. In 2018’s The Equalizer 2, McCall sets out on a path of revenge after one of his friends is murdered. The newest action thriller will follow suit.

Here’s the synopsis of The Equalizer 3: Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

Robert McCall is just the latest character that Denzel has portrayed and made a fan favorite. Over the course of his 40 plus year career, Washington has seamlessly delivered classic performances regardless of the role. Whether he’s playing a private in the American Civil War, a high school football coach attempting to integrate his team in a new city or an alcoholic airline pilot who miraculously crash-lands his plane after a mechanical failure, the two-time Oscar winner (ten-time nominee) always leaves us in awe of his talent, poise and versatility. Every single time a Denzel movie is released, it’s an event! This weekend is no different.

To give him his flowers and to celebrate this weekend’s event, check out a gallery of some of Denzel’s best performances. Let us know which ones are your favorites and if we forgot any of them!