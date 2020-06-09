CLOSE
Did You Know? 12 Celebrities With Caribbean Roots

In case you weren’t aware, June is not only Black Music Month, it’s also Caribbean-American Heritage Month. And, we couldn’t let it pass by without shouting out some of our favorite island celebs — and celebs you may not have known have some island heritage running through their veins.

“Caribbean Heritage Month commemoration was adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2005 to recognize the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States. The resolution passed the Senate in Feb. 2006 and President George H.W. Bush issued the proclamation in June 2006,” the NRCS states, adding “Since the declaration, the White House has issued an annual proclamation recognizing June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month.”

From music to fashion to civil activism, and more, there is no end to how prominent names connected to Caribbean culture have contributed to America, so it’s definitely about time we start celebrating US. Keep scrolling for some familiar and not-so-familiar faces.

1. We all knew Rihanna was born in Barbados.

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Roaming Arrivals Source:Getty

2. But did you know Lenny Kravitz’s mom (‘The Jeffersons’ actress Roxie Roker) was of Bahamian descent?

2019 MTV VMAs Source:WENN

3. Cardi B is Trinidadian, Dominican, AND Puerto Rican.

Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Source:WENN

4. Kerry Washington’s mom is Jamaican.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Naomi Campbell’s mom is also Jamaican.

Naomi Campbell for Yamamay 2016 Source:Getty

6. Tia and Tamera’s mother is Bahamian.

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

7. Pepa was born in Kingston, Jamaica.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

8. Selita Ebanks was born in the Cayman Islands.

New York Fashion Week Marissa Webb Front Row Source:WENN

9. Lala Anthony is Puerto Rican.

World premiere of &apos;Power&apos; Season 5 - Arrivals Source:WENN

10. Derek Luke’s dad is Guyanese.

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures And Legendary Pictures&apos; "300: Rise Of An Empire" - Red Carpet Source:WENN

11. Romany Malco’s parents are Trinidadian.

ABC's "A Million Little Things" - Season Two Source:Getty

12. And Nicki Minaj was, of course, born in Trinidad.

US-MEDIA-TIME Source:Getty
