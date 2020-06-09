Did You Know? 12 Celebrities With Caribbean Roots

In case you weren’t aware, June is not only Black Music Month, it’s also Caribbean-American Heritage Month. And, we couldn’t let it pass by without shouting out some of our favorite island celebs — and celebs you may not have known have some island heritage running through their veins.

“Caribbean Heritage Month commemoration was adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2005 to recognize the significance of Caribbean people and their descendants in the history and culture of the United States. The resolution passed the Senate in Feb. 2006 and President George H.W. Bush issued the proclamation in June 2006,” the NRCS states, adding “Since the declaration, the White House has issued an annual proclamation recognizing June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month.”

From music to fashion to civil activism, and more, there is no end to how prominent names connected to Caribbean culture have contributed to America, so it’s definitely about time we start celebrating US. Keep scrolling for some familiar and not-so-familiar faces.

