Too Hot To Handle: Erica Mena & Safaree’s Sexiest PDA Moments

Erica Mena and Safaree both had trouble finding true love in the past, but it’s been smooth sailing since they found each other.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride of fun, laughs, and PDA since the two started dating, got married, and had their first child together — and now the reality star couple has somehow managed to spice things up even more. You’ve probably heard of the OnlyFans platform (even Beyoncé mentioned it once), but if you haven’t it was initially created to give fans a more personal experience with their favorite celebrities. Now, it’s pretty much a more personalized porn experience.

Welp, Safaree and Erica have OnlyFans accounts and Erica has reportedly posted a clip of her “satisfying” her husband. And, if you’ve got $50, you can view it.

“Whew! #EricaMena is not playing games on her OnlyFans page. Today she reportedly teased fans on the app with a message saying she dropped a video of her ‘satisfying’ her hubby #Safaree,” The Shade Room captioned a screenshot, adding “The steamy video reportedly involved nudity and some tongue kissing. Both Erica and Safaree joined the app not too long ago during the pandemic.”

We can’t say we’re surprised at all because, as we mentioned earlier, the couple is no stranger to public displays of affection. See some of their sexiest PDA moments below.