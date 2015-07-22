CLOSE
Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

Posted July 22, 2015

1. “If a man did the same video with sexy women in it, no one would care. You’re talking about newspeople who don’t even know anything about hip-hop culture. It’s so disrespectful for them to even comment on something they have no idea about. They don’t say anything when they’re watching the Victoria’s Secret show and seeing boobs and thongs all day. Why? Shame on them. Shame on them for commenting on “Anaconda” and not commenting on the rest of the oversexualized business we’re a part of.”

Nicki Minaj touches down at LAX airport Source:Splash News

2. “I talk about that all the time, I talk about record executives telling me, ‘Oh no no no. Female rappers don’t make it anymore. You’ll never get away with that, and you’ll damn sure never get away with rapping and singing.’ People who I loved very much attempted to deter me from experimenting with my craft, but I felt I represented all kinds of girls, not just one girl.”

2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

3. “I have a lot of freedom to be crazy. I can rap in a London accent, make weird faces, wear spandex, wigs, and black lipstick. I can be more creative than the average male rapper. And I can show my boobs. Guys can’t do that.”

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Source:JS Photography

4. “I’ve always had this female-empowerment thing in the back of my mind—because I wanted my mother to be stronger, and she couldn’t be. I thought, ‘If I’m successful, I can change her life.'”

2015 Billboard Music Awards - Roaming Show Source:Getty

5. “Some women give me the feeling that where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL Source:Getty

6. “There are sexual things that I do that aren’t for a man. I feel empowered sometimes by being sexy and being comfortable enough to be sexy on camera—a lot of woman struggle with that.”

Stars Attend Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Fight at MGM Grand Hotel, Pre-fight parties in Las Vegas Source:Getty

7. “I think of myself as a woman who wants other women to be bosses and to be strong and to be go-getters.”

nicki minaj Source:Getty

8. “Every woman is multifaceted. Every woman has a switch, whether she’s going to be maternal, whether she’s going to be a man-eater, whether she has to kick ass, whether she has to be one of the boys, whether she has to show the guys that she’s just as smart or smarter, she’s just as talented or creative. Women suppress a lot of their sides.”

Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and more at the TIDAL Music Launch Source:Getty

9. “I wanted to create a song that embraced curvy women. I wanted to be sexual but be playful with it.”

2014 Wawa Welcome America Source:Getty

10. “When I am assertive, I’m a bitch. When a man is assertive, he’s a boss. He’s bossed up. There’s no negative connotation behind being bossed up. A lot of negative connotation behind being a bitch.”

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. “Sometimes as women in the industry — if you’re sexy or like doing sexy things — some people subconsciously negate your brain. They think you’re stupid.”

Fashion Rocks 2014 - Show Source:Getty

12. “I want to be seen as a hard-working businesswoman who really takes pride in writing and rapping in a way that still shows that I’m hungry.”

Nicki Minaj Source:Getty

13. “There’s nothing wrong with speaking my mind, as long as when the song cuts off I’m still a businesswoman and I still respect myself. That’s where the true balance lies in my life. Women should be allowed to be as hardcore and sexual as we want, because men do it all the time.”

iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party - Show Source:Getty

14. “With a video like ‘Anaconda,’ I’m a grown-ass fucking woman!” she says. “I stand for girls wanting to be sexy and dance, but also having a strong sense of themselves. If you got a big ol’ butt? Shake it! Who cares? That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be graduating from college.”

Nicki Minaj Source:Getty

15. “I’m not judging myself; I’m not dissing what I do. I’m proud of what I’ve done and I’m proud of what I’m working on. I’ve accomplished something and I’m not going to be ashamed to be happy about what I’ve done.”

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show Source:Getty

16. “I always feel it’s important for me to show females that they can be in charge of their own situation. I came into the game creating my own brand. I was doing things very early on that set me apart from people who just took orders and allowed their brand to be created for them.”

2014 American Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

17. “I love women who take control, who set standards, and who believe in themselves enough to lead the way in terms of their career. I’ve done that. When I win and when I lose, I take ownership of it, because I really am in charge of what I do. There are a lot of strong male rappers, who’ve influenced me a great deal in terms of my skill, my flow, and my business-savvy side. But at the end of the day, I still want to inspire women. “

Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj Source:Getty
