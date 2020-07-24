Face Mask Fine: Jaleel White Gives Stefan Urquelle Looks Reminding Us To Stay Safe [Photos]

Despite states around the country reopening businesses in different phases, cases of the coronavirus are still extremely high, according to The New York Times.

Considering the current reality, it’s still important to stay as safe as possible, and celebrities like Jaleel White are spreading the message.

White has been promoting all the recommended precautions such as social distancing and wearing a mask. The “Family Matters” star has modeled multiple face masks on Instagram, letting folks know that you can be stylish while still staying safe. He’s even posted photos and videos of himself out and about while still urging people to social distance as best as they can, especially amongst strangers.

“Live yo life to the fullest… just 6 feet away from me,” White jokingly said in a May post. Now that we’re nearing the end of July, White is still urging his followers to take the necessary precautions, writing in one post, “Safe can still mean sexy.”

The model-like photo White accompanied with his message seemed to gain some traction because not too long afterwards, White posted fan art of his picture.

Clearly, the 43-year-old needs to be the face of coronavirus safety. Check out more photos of White living his life to the fullest, but safely, in the posts below.