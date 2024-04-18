Brick By Brick: Our Favorite Scenes From John Singleton’s Legendary Series ‘Snowfall’

It’s been one year since FX’s legendary show Snowfall came to a conclusion. Now that we’ve had ample amount of time to digest the final season (and the shocking series finale), we have to appreciate the show’s legacy with a special gallery. Click inside to check out our favorite scenes from the crime drama series.

Over the course of six incredibly successful seasons (set between the years 1983 and 1990), the series follows budding drug-dealer Franklin Saint as he navigates selling crack cocaine during the 1980s crack epidemic in South Central Los Angeles. The show also revolves around Franklin’s family (which includes his mother Cissy, father Alton, Uncle Jerome, Aunt Louie and best friend Leon), Mexican luchador Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata, and CIA operative Teddy McDonald, who all play key roles in the evolution of Franklin and the rapidly booming drug landscape.

Snowfall was created by the iconic director John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. It was first broadcast on FX on July 5, 2017 and aired through April 19, 2023. The show’s main cast consisted of Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald, Emily Rios as Lucia Villanueva, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, Michael Hyatt as Sharon ‘Cissy’ Saint, Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint, Angela Lewis as Louanne ‘Louie’ Saint, Isaiah John as Leon Simmons, Alon Aboutboul as Avi Drexler, Kevin Carroll as Alton Williams and Gail Bean as Wanda Simmons.

It’s fair to assume that we all remember Jerome’s famous ‘Teach your man how to squabble’ line. Or what about when Franklin chastised Leon in the front seat of the car? Let’s not forget about Franklin and Oso getting locked in a cage with a tiger. Every week, the show’s amazing cast and writers worked to deliver countless memorable scenes that made it become the cult classic that it is now considered. Check out some of our favorites below!