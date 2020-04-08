Baby Future & Sienna’s Most Adorable Big Bro, Lil Sis Moments [Photos]

We have had a special place in our hearts for Baby Future ever since he was born. He’s got a kind of undeniable swag reminiscent of his father and like mom, Ciara, he’s sweet as can be. When CiCi and husband Russell Wilson revealed they were expecting Future’s little sister Sienna, we knew he’d make an awesome big brother — and the last few years have definitely proved us right.

From holding Sienna’s hand while she was still learning how to walk on her own to sharing his snacks and giving her lots of hugs and kisses, Future is always there for his little sister. Sienna keeps the same energy. She loves to flick it up and laugh with her big bro.

Most recently, Ciara took to Instagram to share a photo of the dynamic duo during the coronavirus quarantine, revealing her talent for doing hair in the super cute pic. “I used to want to own hair salons when I was younger. It’s fair to say doing hair is still one of my passions. Mommy’s Braids,” she wrote, adding heart emojis toward the end.

It was all too cute and got us thinking about her kids’ most adorable moments together. Keep scrolling as we take a quick trip down memory lane.