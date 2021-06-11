L.A.’s Finest: Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Are Still Two Of The Baddest In The Game [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Season 2 of L.A.’s Finest hit Netflix this week and we seriously could not be more enthused.

Starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, the Bad Boys spinoff follows LAPD detectives Syd Burnett and Nancy McKenna as they go up against L.A.’s worst criminals. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Spectrum:

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer “Bad Boys” franchise, the one-hour series follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

L.A.’s Finest has already entered Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S. and we’re not at all surprised. Individually, Gabrielle and Jessica have had the world crushing on them for what feels like forever — their both beautiful and badass, so we love seeing them team up and show everyone who’s boss in the series.

