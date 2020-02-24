Girl Dad: The Sweetest Pics Of Jaleel White & His Daughter Samaya

Jaleel White was an important part of our childhood. Taking on the iconic role of Steve Urkel in Family Matters was no easy task, but he made us laugh, hike up our high waters, and “do the Urkel.” Back then his life was all about playing a variety of Urkel-inspired characters, who were (for the most part) geniuses thirsting over the Winslow family. Now, Jaleel White is 43 years old with a family of his own. In fact, he has the most beautiful daughter who looks just like him!

ALSO: These Black Folks Are Doing Black History Month All Wrong

Back in December, Jaleel took his baby girl Samaya to her first-ever premiere and they had a blast mingling with some of the big names in the industry.

“Take away from my baby’s 1st Premiere,” Jaleel wrote. “A. #jumanji #jumanjithenextlevel is a must see ! @kevinhart4real ‘s Danny Glover impersonation is JOKES 🤣🤣 B. She’s not a baby anymore 😢 C. This Dad got #DiddyCropped for a legit bigger star 😒🤩 #DannyDeVito D. Haters gonna hate just cuz @DuleHill 👀 E. @lamorne is really rich and his DMs are active.”

ALSO: Bitter Or Better? Single Twitter Folks Say Life Is LIT For These 9 Reasons

Swipe left on the photo above to see what Jaleel’s referring to. Then, be sure to check out more pics of him spending time with Samaya below.