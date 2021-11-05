Happy Birthday: 10 Photos of Kris Jenner Living Lavish [Gallery]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner! The mom of six is turning 66 years old this year and she is still as fabulous as ever.

Without the work of Kris Jenner, the Kardashian/Jenner family may not be where they are today. Like many moms, she is all about her children and will rest at nothing to see them succeed at whatever their hearts desire.

Kris is a socialite and businesswoman, who many Americans met from the hit E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Others may remember Kris’ marriage to the late Robert Kardashian, acclaimed attorney on the infamous O.J. Simpson case. Since, she has gone onto continue generating wealth for her and her family for generations to come.

Kris Jenner is one of the most luxurious grandmothers we have seen in years. The grandmother of ten adorable grandchildren, and we should really start referring to her as a “glam-mother.” Similar to her wealthy children, Kris only makes appearance in the most elaborate designer outfits. She steps into every room chic and confident.

Jenner is also the product of several memes for being the boss that she is. We all remember this epic floral fit with the fur, red boots to match the Birkin bag, designer frames on and a glass up in the air.

Iconic is she. Kris Jenner keeps it real and gets to the bag. We are inspired by the looks and the boss moves. Join us in wishing Kris a happy 66th birthday with a gallery of her most lavish outfits to celebrate the momentous occasion. Surely more fab fits are on the way!

Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner!