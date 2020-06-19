Happy Juneteenth! Throwback Photos That Prove Black Folks Have Always Been LIT

Happy Juneteenth, y’all!

For those who don’t know, every year on June 19th, Black folks all over the nation come together to celebrate our true Independence Day. Formally, the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves living in the confederate states in 1863. But, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 that Union army general Gordon Granger arrived in Texas with the news, stating all slaves living in the rebel states were free.

ALSO: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri Addresses Concerns That Black Voices Are Being Suppressed On The Platform [Details]

This year, we’re in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, so celebrations will probably look a little different. But, now more than ever, Black folks need to continue to celebrate our history and culture. To kick things off, we thought we’d gather some throwback photos that show we’ve always been lit. No matter what the scene is, we bring the style, the class, and the fun.

Check out some vintage photos below and be sure to celebrate Juneteenth safely!

ALSO: #BlackTransLivesMatter: Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Suspected Murderer In Horrifying Case Of Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells