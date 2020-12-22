7 Hip Hop-Inspired Dance Challenges That Went Viral In 2020

This year, social media has been our go-to as we get creative with entertaining ourselves during the pandemic.
In addition to bingeing our favorite shows on streaming giants like Netflix, music — and the amusing dance challenges that come with it — have been our saving grace. More than ever, we took to TikTok and Instagram to put our moves on full display and many times, Hip Hop was our muse. Celebrities like Ciara and J. Lo hit social media to get in on all the fun, recording their families and posting the end results online for the world to smile, and sometimes, laugh at.
2020 certainly hasn’t been easy, but there were some good times and, per usual, Hip Hop was right there to strengthen our resolve. Check out 7 viral dance challenges that were inspired by rappers below, plus a bonus.
ALSO: Global Grind’s Most Viral TV Moments Of 2020
ALSO: Barack Obama Shares His 2020 List Of Favorite Songs, TV Shows, & Movies
1. “Toosie Slide”
We did that Toosie....— Ciara (@ciara) April 11, 2020
And I’m Pregnant 😜@DangeRussWilson #ToosieSlide@Drake
😎💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/oX9uM70n84
Drake dropped his single “Toosie Slide” back in April, right after the pandemic hit. Showing off his moves in the official video, fans and celebrities hit social media to recreate the simple but fun choreography.
2. The Renegade to K. Camp’s “Lottery”
Jalaiah Harmon was just a 14-year-old having fun on her way to dance class when she created the viral dance now known as “The Renegade.” Though she didn’t get credit for spontaneously bolstering K. Camp’s 2019 single “Lottery” initially, everyone is giving Jalaiah her props now.
3. The “Savage” Challenge
Meg Thee Stallion’s catchy single “Savage” took off this year, especially when Houston legend Beyoncé hopped on the remix. Rapping “I’m a savage (yeah!)… classy, bougie, ratchet (yeah!)… sassy, moody nasty (yeah!),” Meg’s lyrics were a playful reminder that women aren’t any one thing — and that range should be celebrated.
4. “Say So” Challenge
@yodelinghaley
guys! guess where you’ll be seeing me tomorrow! tune in to @dojacat’s youtube channel at 10am ET tomorrow to watch the premiere of say so! 🥰♬ Say So - Doja Cat
TikTok sensation Haley Sharpe created the dance challenge to Doja Cat’s song “Say So” and it took off — so much so, the rapper featured Haley in her official music video.
5. The #BodyOdyChallenge
Meg dropped her highly-anticipated debut, Good News, in November and inspired a new dance challenge to her album cut “Body.” As you can see, this one is not for the faint of heart!
6. “Hit Yo Groove” Challenge
RunItUpTahj is the man behind “Hit Yo Groove” and it’s got everybody from Bronny James to Ciara tuned in.
7. The “Out West” Challenge
@shaq
@shaqironeall♬ original sound - ShaqDieselONeal
TikToker Nicole Bloomgarden is the creative behind this challenge, choreographed to Travis Scott’s “Out West” in December of last year. Show her some love!
8. Bonus: The “Flip The Switch” Challenge
This one isn’t a dance challenge, per say, but it was just as fun. Have you flipped the switch to Drake’s “Nonstop” track?