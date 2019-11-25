Walking Trophy: These Sexy HoodCelebrityy Pics Are What We’re Thankful For This Morning

Tina Pinnock, better known as HoodCelebrityy, has been hitting us with bop after bop. So, if you don’t know who she is, you should. The dancehall singer was born in Jamaica but moved to the Bronx at the age of 12. Today, the stunner fuses both worlds as an artist and we can’t get enough.

Recently, HoodCelebrityy has seen incredible success with her hit “Walking Trophy.” You probably know it (“Dem gyal dem nuh pretty inna real life/You pretty pon di gram an yuh pretty inna real life”) but in case you don’t, here’s the official video:

Currently, HoodCelebrityy is promoting her new EP, You Know The Vibez, with fire songs that have fans going crazy on the ‘Gram. Listen to her tracks “Bum Pon It,” “Bad Gyal Ting,” “Show Me,” and more HERE. Plus, her song “Best F*ck” with Noah Powa HERE.