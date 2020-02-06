18 Pics Of Jameela Jamil & All Her Famous Friends

Jameela Jamil has been on the tips of Hollywood’s tongue after it was revealed she’d serve as a judge and host in the upcoming HBO ballroom competition show, Legendary. Transparent actress Trace Lysette called out showrunners for not choosing someone who is “connected” to the culture for the job.
“I interviewed for this gig. As the mother of a house for nearly a decade it’s kind of kind blowing when ppl with no connection to our culture gets the gig. This is not shade towards Jameela, I love all that she stands for. If anything I question the decision makers,” Trace tweeted. And Jameela’s response, in which she came out as queer, has now gone viral.
“I know that my being queer doesn’t qualify me as ballroom,” Jamil stated within in the post. “But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring to this show, (as does the absolutely iconic Megan Thee Stallion) and its beautiful contestants and ballroom hosts.”
See her full statement and Trace’s rebuttal below.
Trace responded…
If you don’t know Jameela, get to know the famed British actress and activist below then tell us how you feel about her hosting/judging Legendary.