18 Pics Of Jameela Jamil & All Her Famous Friends

Jameela Jamil has been on the tips of Hollywood’s tongue after it was revealed she’d serve as a judge and host in the upcoming HBO ballroom competition show, Legendary. Transparent actress Trace Lysette called out showrunners for not choosing someone who is “connected” to the culture for the job.

“I interviewed for this gig. As the mother of a house for nearly a decade it’s kind of kind blowing when ppl with no connection to our culture gets the gig. This is not shade towards Jameela, I love all that she stands for. If anything I question the decision makers,” Trace tweeted. And Jameela’s response, in which she came out as queer, has now gone viral.

“I know that my being queer doesn’t qualify me as ballroom,” Jamil stated within in the post. “But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring to this show, (as does the absolutely iconic Megan Thee Stallion) and its beautiful contestants and ballroom hosts.”

See her full statement and Trace’s rebuttal below.

Trace responded…

Being queer does not make you ballroom. Being any number of marginalized identities does not make you ballroom. The only thing that makes you ballroom is if you are actually from it. And most of us who are from it, sought it out when we had no one else. — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile A ballroom elder who will remain nameless is still fighting for a producing credit for putting the structure of the show together, categories, etc… and Jameela is the Executive Producer along with two cis white guys who produced queer eye. — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) February 6, 2020

If you don’t know Jameela, get to know the famed British actress and activist below then tell us how you feel about her hosting/judging Legendary.