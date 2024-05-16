Subscribe
Entertainment

CONTROL: Celebrating Janet Jackson’s 58th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos That Prove She’s Aged Like Fine Wine

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Music Festival 2022 Saturday

Source: @Nia_Noelle / Nia Noelle

When it comes to game changers in the music industry, Janet Jackson undoubtedly has to be one of the first women that comes to mind. The Gary, Indiana native turns 58 today. Click inside to check out a gallery of our favorite photos of Damita Jo that show that she’s aged like fine wine.

As the youngest of ten children, Janet’s upbringing was nothing like other children’s. While she was still very young, her older brothers (The Jackson 5) signed a deal with Motown Records. This led to the family moving to Los Angeles, California. Initially, Janet had aspirations to become a horse racing jockey or entertainment lawyer, planning to support herself through acting. Entertainment quickly took the forefront though, as a seven year old Janet (and her brother Randy) debuted at the MGM Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Jackson would then go on to act in the variety show The Jacksons in 1976. The following year she was selected to star in the CBS sitcom Good Times as Penny Gordon Woods. Her work on the show eventually earned her other roles on shows such as A New Kind of Family, Diff’rent Strokes and Fame. 

Joseph Jackson arranged a contract for her with A&M Records when she was just sixteen. Unfortunately, her first two albums (Janet Jackson and Dream Street) didn’t perform nearly as well as planned. Consisting of primarily bubblegum pop music, both albums failed to chart in the top 50 of the Billboard 200. The shift in Janet’s career came when she terminated business affairs with her family. For her third album Control, she teamed with superstar songwriting and production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Together, they achieved crossover appeal and created a strong foundation with the urban market. The album soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after selling over ten million copies worldwide. Jackson got her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard 100 hit with ‘When I Think Of You.’ Control was lauded for fusing dance pop and industrial music with hip-hop and R&B undertones. The videos that accompanied the album became very popular on MTV, helping transition the channel from mostly rock programming to a broader, beat-driven musical mix. With the success of Control, Janet solidified herself as a dominant pop figure.

Since Control, Janet has released eight more albums (Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, janet., The Velvet Rope, All for You, Damita Jo, 20 Y.O., Discipline and Unbreakable). With over 100 million records sold worldwide, Jackson is one of the one of the world’s best-selling music artists. She has an impressive eleven American Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, ten MTV Video Music Awards and 11 Billboard Music Awards under her belt on top of Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Throughout her illustrious career, she has been praised for her innovative, socially conscious and sexually provocative records. Her uncanny sound and untouchable choreography catapulted her rise to prominence while simultaneously breaking gender and racial barriers in the process. Her lyrics, which oftentimes focused on social issues and lived experiences, built her reputation as a role model for youth. On her special day, we want to give an all-time great her flowers. HAPPY 58TH JANET JACKSON!

1. Fine Wine

Source:janetjackson

2. Facecard Always Approved

Source:janetjackson

3. Everyone’s Crush

Source:janetjackson

4. We Love This Smile

Source:janetjackson

5. In Her Bag

Source:janetjackson

6. Outside

Source:janetjackson

7. Still Got It

Source:janetjackson

8. Breathtaking

Source:janetjackson

9. Birthday Baddie

Source:janetjackson

10. Beauty Personified

Source:janetjackson

11. Seduction

Source:janetjackson

12. SUPERSTAR

Source:janetjackson

13. THAT Girl

Source:janetjackson

14. Glammed Up

Source:janetjackson

15. Ageless

Source:janetjackson

16. QUEEN

Source:janetjackson

17. LV LOVER

Source:janetjackson

18. PENNY!

Source:janetjackson

19. Certified Hitmaker

Source:janetjackson

20. Together Again

Source:janetjackson

21. The BIGGEST

Source:janetjackson

22. One & Only

Source:janetjackson

23. A Blueprint

Source:janetjackson

24. Gary, Indiana’s Own

Source:janetjackson

25. The Way Love Goes

Source:janetjackson

26. All Black Everything

Source:janetjackson

27. A Blessing To The World

Source:janetjackson

28. Ms. Jackson

Source:janetjackson

29. Global Girlll

Source:janetjackson

30. A Star Was Born May 16th

Source:janetjackson

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Entertainment gallery
Trending Stories
Cincinnati Music Festival 2022 Saturday 30 items
Entertainment

CONTROL: Celebrating Janet Jackson’s 58th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos That Prove She’s Aged Like Fine Wine

WICKED Official poster
Movies

Everyone Deserves A Chance To Fly: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Captivate In The Official ‘Wicked’ Trailer

Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand In Los Angeles, California
Beauty

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Leads In Top 10 Celebrity Beauty Brands [List]

Everything Everywhere All At Once 10 items
Entertainment

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Our Favorite Films By Asian American & Pacific Islander Creators [Gallery]

BLK MBA Program Key Art
Good News

BLK Debuts New MBA Program Supporting Recent HBCU Graduates

BMF Season 3 Finale Episodic Stills 6 items
Television

Prime Time: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Finale Recap

MOJA: A Music Saga Experience 14 items
Celebrity

Eddie Winslow Trends On Social Media Thanks To Sidney Starr [Fan Reactions]

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks Charlotte Opening event
Entertainment

Expansive Eats: Derrick Hayes Celebrates The Grand Opening Of A New Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Location In Charlotte

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close