These Jason Genao Photos Show Why Folks Are Obsessed With The ‘On My Block’ Star

Let’s be honest.

There’s only two options for favorite characters on the Netflix series On My Block.

Ruby (played by Jason Genao) or Jamal (played by Brett Gray).

Sure Cesar (played by Diego Tinoco) and Monse (played by Sierra Capri) have their moments. Jasmine, who’s portrayed by Jessica Marie Garcia, would also be a top contender for favorite characters. And Lord knows fans are ready for Spooky (played by Julio Macias) to put a ring on it.

But who were you crying for when you-know-what happened to you-know-who at the end of season one? Who took your heart by its strings when they were chasing after the RollerWorld money?

Ruby and Jamal.

Luckily, each of the characters in the series have developed their own legion of followers. However, Ruby deserves special attention, considering the man who plays him, Genao, is all but absent on social media.

He has an Instagram account, but the 23-year-old rarely posts.

“It kind of scares me to release things about myself,” Genao said in an interview with Gadiel Del Orbe. “I kind of want to create the aspect of what they get to see about me. And I kind of suck about it. But I promise I’m going to get better with it. I just want to build my own narrative.”

We can respect it.

Considering Genao’s avoidance of The Gram, folks must resort to the countless fan pages and red carpet snapshots for their daily dose of Jason.

Cute and stylish photos show why he's a person someone can become obsessed with.