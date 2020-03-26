CLOSE
gallery , instagram , Jason Genao
HomeEntertainment

These Jason Genao Photos Show Why Folks Are Obsessed With The ‘On My Block’ Star

Posted 2 hours ago

Netflix FYC Event: Prom Night Photo Call

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Let’s be honest.

There’s only two options for favorite characters on the Netflix series On My Block. 

Ruby (played by Jason Genao) or Jamal (played by Brett Gray).

Sure Cesar (played by Diego Tinoco) and Monse (played by Sierra Capri) have their moments. Jasmine, who’s portrayed by Jessica Marie Garcia, would also be a top contender for favorite characters. And Lord knows fans are ready for Spooky (played by Julio Macias) to put a ring on it.

But who were you crying for when you-know-what happened to you-know-who at the end of season one? Who took your heart by its strings when they were chasing after the RollerWorld money?

Ruby and Jamal.

Luckily, each of the characters in the series have developed their own legion of followers. However, Ruby deserves special attention, considering the man who plays him, Genao, is all but absent on social media.

He has an Instagram account, but the 23-year-old rarely posts.

View this post on Instagram

I really got stuck in the U.S corona count your days

A post shared by Jason Genao (@jason.genao) on

 

“It kind of scares me to release things about myself,” Genao said in an interview with Gadiel Del Orbe. “I kind of want to create the aspect of what they get to see about me. And I kind of suck about it. But I promise I’m going to get better with it. I just want to build my own narrative.”

We can respect it.

Considering Genao’s avoidance of The Gram, folks must resort to the countless fan pages and red carpet snapshots for their daily dose of Jason.

Cute and stylish photos show why he’s a person someone can become obsessed with. Check out a few snapshots for yourself below.

1.

10th Anniversary Hispanicize Event Source:Getty

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

2.

Premiere Of Netflix's "On My Block" Season 2 - Arrivals Source:Getty

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

3.

People En Español's "Most Beautiful" Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

4.

Netflix's "I Am Not Okay With This" Photocall Source:Getty

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

@jason.genao absolutely chillin’

A post shared by Nicolas Bates (@nicolas_bates) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Double striped down

A post shared by Jason Genao (@jason.genao) on

11.

You May Also Like
Close