Issa Rae Forgot Jay Ellis Is FOINE, But We Could Never [Photos]

By now, you’re familiar with Jay Ellis. The South Carolina model-turned-actor got his big break in television on one of our favorite shows, BET’s The Game, before going on to play Lawrence in cult classic series Insecure. Starting off as Issa Rae‘s broke bae on the HBO show, Jay’s character quickly garnered a fan base that defends him to no end. They’re called #LawrenceHive and they’re absolutely out of their minds.

In season 4, Lawrence has his isht together, however, and has been dating new girl on the block, Condola, who’s played by actress Christina Elmore. But, reminiscent of real life, he can’t seem to get too far away from ex, Issa, as she and Condola have been collaborating on Issa’s passion project, a community block party. As the season picks up, it looks like things aren’t going to work out between Lawrence and Condola after all, as Lawrence may still have some unresolved feelings for Issa. We’ll have to keep watching to see where things go.

In the meantime, Issa’s been trolling Jay Ellis in real life. She commented on one of his most recent pics “Oh wow, I forgot you were fine,” which got fans of their show hype AF. “She can’t let it go, even in real life,” one fan joked, with others commenting that they should date.

Unlike Issa, we never forgot how fine Jay is. Especially considering where he started…

… LOL. All jokes aside, get into some very alluring photos of Mr. Ellis below and tune into Insecure every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.