Jeannie & Jeezy: The Couple’s Most Stylish Moments [Photos]

We never imagined that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy would get together and form such an incredible bond, but look at God. The two have been coupled up since meeting on set of The Real back in 2018 and a little under two years later, they got engaged! Jeannie hit Instagram with the great news saying “I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you…. YES.” Adding a ring emoji, she continued with “Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here.”

Too sweet!

If you watch The Real, you probably remember that time Jeannie opened up about how low her standards were prior to dating Jeezy and how incredibly shocked she was when she left his own birthday party to see her off at the airport.

“I didn’t even know until my new relationship that something as basic” she said, nearly in tears… “I’m not crying to feel bad for me. It was just so touchy. But even something as basic as like at his birthday party, he left his birthday to drive me to the airport.”

To celebrate the famed talk show host and legendary rapper’s union, we gathered some of their most stylist moments togetheer. Jeannie has a knack for making any ‘fit pop and Jeezy continues to elevate his fly gangster status. Congrats to the beautiful couple.