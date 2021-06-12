Pretty & Playful: Celebrating Our Fave Jessie Reyez For Her 30th Birthday [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It’s a big day for Jessie Reyez, who is celebrating her 30th trip around the sun.

What we love most about the Toronto singer is she always shows up as her authentic self, whether that means a messy top knot, tomboy chic moments on the red carpet, or unapologetically sharing her gift of song. In anticipation of her birthday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a message with her fans.

“I don’t really like making a big deal of my birthday,” Jessie began, “but I’m trying to get out of my comfort zone more often so, tada. I watched a Prince interview last week where he said he didn’t either and it was the first time I didn’t feel alone. Same? Na? … n e way is my birthday this weekend [sic]. Thank God for more life.”

Not only is Jessie beyond talented, she’s hilarious and gracious. Peep her latest TikTok, captioned “When ur periods late” below:

And, this moment when she shouted out national icon Nathan Apodaca was the sweetest. Great vibes all around.

Jessie is really a beautiful, super down-to-earth person and we need more of that in this world. To celebrate all that she is, we gathered some of her prettiest, sexiest, and most playful pics below. If you haven’t tuned into her music just yet, check out her studio album, Before Love Came To Kill Us… she has a voice that will haunt you in the best way.

