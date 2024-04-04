Subscribe
Entertainment

Livin’ Her Life Like It’s Golden: Celebrating Jill Scott’s 52nd Birthday With Some Of Her Most Beautiful Photos Over The Years

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
North Sea Jazz Festival - Day Two

Source: Peter Van Breukelen / Getty

One of the most soulful voices of our generation turned 52 today. To celebrate her birthday and undeniable talent, check out a gallery highlighting her everlasting beauty.

Jill Heather Scott was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Scott was raised as an only child by her mother and grandmother. After graduating from the Philadelphia High School for Girls, she attended Temple University (studying secondary education) while also working two jobs. After three years of study followed by working as a teacher’s aid, Jill became disenchanted with a teaching career and dropped out of college.

Scott’s performing career began as a spoken word artist, appearing at live poetry readings to perform her work. Eventually she was discovered by Amir “Questlove” Thompson of the Roots, who invited her to join the band in the studio. She received a co-writing credit on the Grammy award-winning Roots song “You Got Me.” Soon after, Jill debuted as an artist during a Roots live show, singing as original artist/singer of the song. After collaborating with several artists (Eric Benet, Will Smith, Common), she toured Canada in a production of the Broadway musical Rent to expand her performing experience.

After being the first artist signed to Steve McKeever’s ‘Hidden Beach Recordings’ label, Jill’s debut album Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1 was released in 2000. Although she didn’t take any home, the album (and its singles) were nominated for four Grammys. Scott would finally get her first of three Grammy awards in 2005 when she won Best Urban/Alternative Performance for the single “Cross My Mind” from her second studio album Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2. She released three more studio albums (The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3, The Light of the Sun, Woman) following this. Although she hasn’t released her own music since 2015, she currently still does collaborations and features from time to time. Even with her not being as active as she once was, her impact on the music industry is still significant and can be heard when listening to artists such as Jazmine Sullivan, SZA, Tyler, the Creator, SiR and many more.

Scott isn’t just a one trick pony. She has also shown that she has acting chops. She has starred in a number of films and television shows including Why Did I Get Married?, Why Did I Get Married Too?, Get On Up, Girlfriends, Black Lightning, and First Wives Club. Whether it’s spoken word, music or in film/television, everything Jill Scott has done in her life has been done gracefully. She is lauded for her heavenly voice, that can bring anyone to a place of peace. She illuminates every room and screen she touches with her unforgettable smile. She is a role model that embodies the essence of a woman with power and represents self love, mental enlightenment, passion for her work and beauty. To celebrate her legacy and her birthday, check out a gallery that highlights her breathtaking beauty. HAPPY 52ND BIRTHDAY JILL SCOTT!

1. The Smile

Source:missjillscott

2. Hair Versatility >

Source:missjillscott

3. Award Ready

Source:missjillscott

4. You Can Hear The Voice Through The Picture

Source:missjillscott

5. In Her Element

6. So Beautiful

Source:missjillscott

7. Jilly From Philly

Source:SingKingKaraoke

8. Facecard Never Declined

Source:DJKevProduction

9. A True Queen

Source:WBSS

10. A Goat Songstress

Source:ROZtheCreator

11. Stunning

Source:OwlsAsylum

12. 52 Where?

Jill Scott Summer Block Party Source:Getty

13. BIRTHDAY QUEEN!

North Sea Jazz Festival - Day Two Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Entertainment gallery
Trending Stories
North Sea Jazz Festival - Day Two 13 items
Entertainment

Livin’ Her Life Like It’s Golden: Celebrating Jill Scott’s 52nd Birthday With Some Of Her Most Beautiful Photos Over The Years

Travis Scott x Rick Owens x SNL 11 items
Entertainment

The Perfect Utopia: Rick Owens Designs Set & Custom Looks For Travis Scott’s Saturday Night Live Performance

BMF Season 3 Episode 5 Stills 11 items
Television

The Battle Of Techwood: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

Eddie Murphy 21 items
Entertainment

RAW: Celebrating Eddie Murphy’s 63rd Birthday With Our Favorite & Funniest Performances Of His Career

Love On The Spectrum Episodic Still
Entertainment

Netflix Announces Popular Reality Series ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Season Renewal

Fourth Annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala 7 items
Celebrity Kids

Life On The Spectrum: These Celebs And Their Kids Are Celebrating Autism Acceptance Month [Gallery]

Descendants Key Art
Movies

Paint It Red: Disney+ Releases New Teaser For “Descendants: The Rise Of Red”

Flau'jae Johnson Headshot
Entertainment

The Biggest Four: The Athlete’s Foot Announce Flau’jae Johnson As Their 2024 Brand Ambassador In A Landmark NIL Partnership

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close