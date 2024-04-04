Livin’ Her Life Like It’s Golden: Celebrating Jill Scott’s 52nd Birthday With Some Of Her Most Beautiful Photos Over The Years

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

One of the most soulful voices of our generation turned 52 today. To celebrate her birthday and undeniable talent, check out a gallery highlighting her everlasting beauty.

Jill Heather Scott was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Scott was raised as an only child by her mother and grandmother. After graduating from the Philadelphia High School for Girls, she attended Temple University (studying secondary education) while also working two jobs. After three years of study followed by working as a teacher’s aid, Jill became disenchanted with a teaching career and dropped out of college.

Scott’s performing career began as a spoken word artist, appearing at live poetry readings to perform her work. Eventually she was discovered by Amir “Questlove” Thompson of the Roots, who invited her to join the band in the studio. She received a co-writing credit on the Grammy award-winning Roots song “You Got Me.” Soon after, Jill debuted as an artist during a Roots live show, singing as original artist/singer of the song. After collaborating with several artists (Eric Benet, Will Smith, Common), she toured Canada in a production of the Broadway musical Rent to expand her performing experience.

After being the first artist signed to Steve McKeever’s ‘Hidden Beach Recordings’ label, Jill’s debut album Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1 was released in 2000. Although she didn’t take any home, the album (and its singles) were nominated for four Grammys. Scott would finally get her first of three Grammy awards in 2005 when she won Best Urban/Alternative Performance for the single “Cross My Mind” from her second studio album Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2. She released three more studio albums (The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3, The Light of the Sun, Woman) following this. Although she hasn’t released her own music since 2015, she currently still does collaborations and features from time to time. Even with her not being as active as she once was, her impact on the music industry is still significant and can be heard when listening to artists such as Jazmine Sullivan, SZA, Tyler, the Creator, SiR and many more.

Scott isn’t just a one trick pony. She has also shown that she has acting chops. She has starred in a number of films and television shows including Why Did I Get Married?, Why Did I Get Married Too?, Get On Up, Girlfriends, Black Lightning, and First Wives Club. Whether it’s spoken word, music or in film/television, everything Jill Scott has done in her life has been done gracefully. She is lauded for her heavenly voice, that can bring anyone to a place of peace. She illuminates every room and screen she touches with her unforgettable smile. She is a role model that embodies the essence of a woman with power and represents self love, mental enlightenment, passion for her work and beauty. To celebrate her legacy and her birthday, check out a gallery that highlights her breathtaking beauty. HAPPY 52ND BIRTHDAY JILL SCOTT!