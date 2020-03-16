CLOSE
Jodie Turner-Smith: Unapologetically Black, Relentlessly Female [Photos]

Posted 42 mins ago

Jodie Turner-Smith Pregnant at BAFTA Film Awards 2020 in London

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith is a breath of fresh air — we honestly can’t get enough of her. The gorgeous actress gave us the now-classic character Queen in Lena Waithe’s Queen & Slim last year and now she’s expecting a tiny heiress of her own. Jodie is having her first child with husband Joshua Jackson, who said on March 12 that his wife was just 19 days away from her due date.

“We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight…the only odd craving, and it only really lasted for two days was an Oreo milkshake,” the Dawson’s Creek alum and Little Fires Everywhere actor said of his wife’s pregnancy cravings in an interview with Access Hollywood. When asked how Jodie told him she was pregnant, he told the outlet “Mother Nature kind of told us. We found out together,” adding “We kind of had an inkling… cycles change… this is the most joyous moment of my life… she was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking the test so we could do it together. So, we found out together.”

We can’t wait for Jodie and Joshua to meet their little bundle of joy and clearly Joshua appreciates all the woman that his wife is and so do we. To celebrate her in all of her glory, we’ve gathered 22 moments in which Jodie is unapologetically Black and relentlessly female. She’s a queen for real — enjoy!

 

1. Black Girl Magic on the red carpet.

2. Body.

3. In all her Black girl glory.

View this post on Instagram

i will always look at you this way. xj

A post shared by Jodie Turner-Smith (@jodiesmith) on

4. Putting on for Black queens.

5. The most beautiful silhouette.

6. Braided baddie.

7. Strength in her form.

8. Black girl skin.

View this post on Instagram

. happy hump day .

A post shared by Jodie Turner-Smith (@jodiesmith) on

9. Pretty in pink hair.

10. Unbelievably beautiful.

View this post on Instagram

. empress . #tbt

A post shared by Jodie Turner-Smith (@jodiesmith) on

11. What freedom looks like.

12. Ebbing and flowing.

13. Poised and printed.

14. Hair. Skin. Face.

15. Black girl joy.

16. Unashamed.

View this post on Instagram

When this photo was taken, I was in the middle of a toxic relationship-- not simply because of who I was dating, but because of who I was *being*... i was in a toxic relationship with myself. I had forgotten what it felt like to love myself and to healthfully love another... A picture is worth a thousand words, and this picture represents the first thousand that had me finally begin peeling off all the layers of 'pretending to be fine' so that I could truly love and embrace what was really happening for me underneath. THANK YOU to my beautiful best friends, the talented artists who choose me as muse because they see me for who I am within no matter who I am pretending to be without. 💞💞💞 #TBT #Circa2016, photo by #FrankieMark, creative direction by #CarmenDanae 🙌🏿 #LoveYourself #LoveYourBody #MentalHeath #SelfCare

A post shared by Jodie Turner-Smith (@jodiesmith) on

17. Sweet Love.

18. Bald and naked.

19. You’ve got to love her.

View this post on Instagram

in my element

A post shared by Jodie Turner-Smith (@jodiesmith) on

20. Underboob.

21. Creating life.

22. Congrats, Jodie. We love you!

