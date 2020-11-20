Happy Birthday, Joe: These Pics Will Make You Wish You Were Joe Biden’s Bestie

Joe Biden is going to be the next President of the United States, with Kamala Harris as his Vice President, and we couldn’t be happier to kick Donald Trump out of the Oval Office. Just this week, in fact, Georgia announced Biden irrefutably beat Trump (by more than 12,000 votes) after a recount in the state.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement, CNN reports. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

Today, as he turns 78 years old, President-elect Biden is spending the time honoring the transgender community for our national Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“At least 37 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed this year, most of them Black and Brown transgender women. It’s intolerable. This Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor their lives—and recommit to the work that remains to end this epidemic of violence,” he said via Instagram. “To transgender and gender-nonconforming people across America and around the world: from the moment I am sworn in as president, know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied.”

We’re taking a moment to celebrate our next president with some fun-loving photos below. Tune in!