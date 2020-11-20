Happy Birthday, Joe: These Pics Will Make You Wish You Were Joe Biden’s Bestie

Joe Biden is going to be the next President of the United States, with Kamala Harris as his Vice President, and we couldn’t be happier to kick Donald Trump out of the Oval Office. Just this week, in fact, Georgia announced Biden irrefutably beat Trump (by more than 12,000 votes) after a recount in the state.
“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement, CNN reports. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”
Today, as he turns 78 years old, President-elect Biden is spending the time honoring the transgender community for our national Transgender Day of Remembrance.
“At least 37 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed this year, most of them Black and Brown transgender women. It’s intolerable. This Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor their lives—and recommit to the work that remains to end this epidemic of violence,” he said via Instagram. “To transgender and gender-nonconforming people across America and around the world: from the moment I am sworn in as president, know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied.”
We’re taking a moment to celebrate our next president with some fun-loving photos below. Tune in!
1. Clearly, Joe and Bey are BFFs (and y’all know how we feel about Bey).Source:Getty
Beyonce performs the National Anthem as Vice-President Joe Biden, his wife Dr. Jill Biden (2nd L), his son Beau Biden (C background), former President Bill Clinton (far L) and wife, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C-background), and US Justice Anthony Kennedy (R) listen during the 57th Presidential Inauguration ceremonial swearing-in at the US Capitol on January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC.
2. Hanging with our fave, Barack Obama, courtside at a college basketball game.Source:Getty
US President Barack Obama sits courtside alongside US Vice President Joe Biden giving a thumbs-up to Georgetown basketball fans during the first half of the NCAA men’s college basketball game between Georgetown and Duke at the Verizon Center in Washington on January 30, 2010.
3. How cool are they??Source:Getty
U.S. President Barack Obama enjoys a beer as he sits with his wife Michelle, daughter Malia, and Vice President Joe Biden, as the US Senior Men’s National Team and Brazil play during a pre-Olympic exhibition basketball game at the Verizon Center on July 16, 2012 in Washington, DC.
4. Enjoying a beer on #TGIFs.Source:Getty
Vice President Joe Biden raises a beer stein given to him by the class of 2015 as the U.S. Naval Academy holds its Commissioning Ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., on Friday, May 22, 2015.
5. Now that’s the face of a winner.Source:Getty
US Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers on July 22, 2009 an “address to the people of Ukraine” in Kiev, a speech to reaffirm US support for the country’s ambitions to integrate more with “the West.” He was to fly later in the day to Tbilisi to have dinner with Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ahead of formal talks, and an address to parliament, on July 23.
6. Kicking it with the fellas.Source:Getty
Vice President Joe Biden visits with PowerPathway program students and all veterans during a visit to a Pacific Gas and Electric Company service center in Oakland, Calif., April 10, 2015.
7. Happy Birthday, Joe!Source:Getty
US Vice Presidential nominee Senator Joe Biden eats an ice cream cone at the Windmill Ice Cream Shop in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, August 29, 2008, while campaigning with Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Barack Obama.