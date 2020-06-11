Happy Birthday, Beautiful! 15 Photos Of Jorja Smith Embracing Her Natural Beauty In True Quarantine Style

Jorja Smith celebrates her 23rd birthday today and while it isn’t under the best of circumstances, the rising superstar is certainly blessed.

Not only has she collaborated with some of the biggest names in music (Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Stormzy…), she released her debut album, Lost & Found, a couple years ago to critical acclaim. The British singer, born to a Jamaican father and English mom, was named Best British Female Artist at the 2019 Brit Awards and she’d also been nominated for a Best New Artist grammy.

These days, Jorja is more expressive than ever, voicing her concern about the Black Lives Matter movement recently .

“To all my fans, I love you all and I hope you love me, my family, my ancestors, where I come from and what has shaped me,” she began in an Instagram post. “I want to write a song about what’s happening and been happening because that’s how I communicate with you, but I can’t. It’s not me saying I don’t want to address what’s going on, I’m actually lost for words, I feel I don’t have any new vocabulary. I know how I feel though, angry, upset and confused that my people continue to suffer and fight for equality in societies built on oppression and have been suffering and fighting for so long. At times ‘Blue Lights’ is one of the last songs in my set. A song that I didn’t want to be relevant today, a song that was written before me, for me, a song that will be written today and next week. A song about the injustice and killing of black lives. If you’ve done nothing wrong blue lights should just pass you by? Sounds so naive.”

See that below.

