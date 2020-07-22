For Better Or Worse: These Sweet Photos Of KimYe Suggest They’ll Always Be Thick As Thieves

Kanye West is making headlines after some pretty explosive tweets about his kids, mother-in-law Kris Jenner, wife Kim Kardashian, and friend and peer Meek Mill.

An alarming message about ‘Ye trying to divorce Kim ever since she met with Meek about “prison reform” stood amongst the now-deleted tweets. Kanye also referred to Kris as Kris Jong-Un and more. In a statement posted to her Instagram stories, Kim addressed the issue at hand, reminding the media that her husband has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star began. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

See her full statement below.

It seems Kim is standing by her man, in sickness and in health, as she made sure to sign the note “Kim Kardashian West.” We are praying for Kanye’s health at this time and have gathered some photos of the couple during happier moments. See those below.