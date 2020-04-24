Ethereal, Tatted Up Beauty: Kehlani’s Most Captivating Social Media Photos

Since we first started getting to know Kehlani as an artist, she’s overcome so much, so we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate her 25th birthday today.

The “Toxic” singer is not only a proud mom now, she’s still chasing her dreams and dropping heat every chance she gets. She hit social media to say send herself a message on her special day…

“water dominated earth baby taurus mama, life path 7 truth seeker, we made it to 25,” she started off, adding “you’re officially older than your dad who passed at 24.. so this one feels different, this year is personal. you experienced a lot of loss last year and kept on loving. you are kind, you are very resilient, you are warm when you’ve been given reason after reason to be cold. you’re a great mom, friend, lover. a great student, and great teacher. i’m so grateful we are still alive. not just alive but reeeeally living. thank you to those who love me so much.. thank you for lifting me up. another trip around the sun, a real quarterthanggggg.”

All facts. And, on Twitter, she wrote “thanks for all the love i’m so damn happy to be here.” See both messages below.

Keep scrolling to see some of Kehlani’s most recent social media photos. They’re proof she only grows more beautiful with time.