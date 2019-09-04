The Most Gorgeous Photos Of Bryson Tiller’s Boo Kendra Bailey

This week, Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey announced they are expecting their first child together — Tiller’s second – and it’s going to be a beautiful baby girl!
Kendra hit Instagram with yet another adorable photo of her and her man laid up, captioning the pic ” Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I’m so bad at that.
All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here💕”
Congrats are in order for the happy couple. Stay tuned for more baby bump pics from Kendra and in the meantime get to know her a little better through these drop dead gorgeous photos she’s posted on Instagram over the years. #BlackLove… #BlackGirlMagic… they hate to see it.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
You May Also Like