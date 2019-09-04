The Most Gorgeous Photos Of Bryson Tiller’s Boo Kendra Bailey

This week, Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey announced they are expecting their first child together — Tiller’s second – and it’s going to be a beautiful baby girl!

Kendra hit Instagram with yet another adorable photo of her and her man laid up, captioning the pic ” Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I’m so bad at that.

All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here💕”

Congrats are in order for the happy couple. Stay tuned for more baby bump pics from Kendra and in the meantime get to know her a little better through these drop dead gorgeous photos she’s posted on Instagram over the years. #BlackLove… #BlackGirlMagic… they hate to see it.