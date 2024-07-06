Subscribe
Seriously Funny: Celebrating Kevin Hart’s 45th Birthday With His Most Hilarious Moments

Published on July 6, 2024

One of the most successful comedians of this generation turns 45 today. Click inside to check out a gallery of some of the funniest moment throughout his career!

Kevin Hart was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Nancy and Henry Hart. Kevin was raised by his single mother, who worked as a systems analyst for the Office of Student Registration and Financial Services at the University of Pennsylvania. As his father battled cocaine addiction and going in and out of jail, Kevin began using comedy as a way of dealing with his family life. After graduating high school then briefly attending Community College of Philadelphia, Hart moved to New York City. Although he had performed (unsuccessfully) at previous shows, it wasn’t until he moved to Massachusetts and entered several competitions that he developed his own unique comedy style. From then on even up until today, he is lauded for his ability to use his personal insecurities and life experiences to bring jokes home.

Despite having numerous stand-up specials, (including I’m a Grown Little Man, Seriously Funny, Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain, What Now?, Irresponsible, Zero F**ks Given) Hart came  to prominence from his guest appearance in Judd Apatow’s sitcom Undeclared. He made his film debut in the 2002 crime comedy Paper Soldiers. Since then, he has starred in several box office hit movies including the Think Like a Man, Ride Along and Jumanji franchises, Get Hard, Central Intelligence and The Wedding Ringer. He also co-created the hilarious reality television parody Real Husbands of Hollywood. 

Hart remains one of the busiest and hardest working men in the entertainment business. Even when he isn’t starring in a big screen film, he is consistent with dropping content under Hartbeat (Hartbeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud merged). You can also see him on the countless commercials he appears in due to his high number or sponsorship and endorsement deals. Wherever it is that you see Kevin Hart though, you know more than likely you’re going to laugh soon. To celebrate one of the greats turning 45, check out a gallery of some of the funniest moments of his career. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KEVIN HART!!!

1. The 40-Year Old Virgin (2005)

Source:The Nostalgia Zone

2. Let Me Explain (2013)

Source:Kristan van den Brink

3. Chocolate Droppa’ vs Klarity

Source:Klarity

4. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017)

Source:Scene City

5. An Epic Roast Session vs. Meek Mill

Source:Meek Mill

6. Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (2019)

Source:Binge Society

7. Soul Plane (2004)

Source:Movieclips

8. Laugh At My Pain (2011)

Source:CYBERxNUKE

9. Think Like A Man (2014)

Source:ThinkLikeAManMovie

10. About Last Night (2014)

Source:SweetieTV22

11. Ride Along (2014)

Source:Movieclips

12. Real Husbands of Hollywood (2013-2016, 2022)

Source:marcale gardner

13. I’m a Grown Little Man (2009)

Source:macmark88

14. Night School (2018)

Source:Binge Society

15. Anytime He’s With The Rock

Source:BBC Radio 1

16. Wild ‘N Out Appearances

Source:Wild 'N Out

17. The Wedding Ringer (2015)

Source:Movieclips

