Kim Porter Wasn’t A Regular Mom, She Was A Cool Mom (PHOTOS)

Two years ago, the world lost an angel — but heaven gained one when supermodel and mom Kim Porter passed away.
According to reports, the 47-year old model and actress who dated Diddy for 13 years, was found dead at her Toluca Lake home on November 15, 2018 after suffering pneumonia and flu-like symptoms for several weeks. The beautiful mom of four was said to have gone into cardiac arrest before law enforcement was called to her home.
Various celebs have spoken out about their relationship with KP over the years, and the common theme seems to be she was a ray of sunshine for everyone she encountered. Rihanna wrote heartwarming message about the late model, writing, “This is heavy. heartbroken about this man. we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why…but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit.”
Oscar winner Viola Davis tweeted, “RIP Kim Porter! My heart breaks for your beautiful children and family.” Nappily Ever After star Sanaa Lathan also took to Twitter after hearing the news. “Devastated about #KimPorter. She was a true light on this earth. Not just beautiful but truly kind and generous of spirit always. Grace personified. Prayers for her family”
Devastated about #KimPorter. She was a true light on this earth. Not just beautiful but truly kind and generous of spirit always. Grace personified. Prayers for her family. 🙏🏾
Aside from being Diddy’s longtime girlfriend and a special friend to many, most of all, Kim was a loving mom to Quincy, Christian, Jesse and D’Lila Combs. Everyone that knew KP says she was extremely devoted to the wellbeing of her children — and judging by her kids’ happiness and success over the years, it’s not hard to tell.
In honor of the beauty who left the world way too soon, let’s take a look at some of her coolest mom moments. R.I.P Kim Porter. You will be sorely missed.
Even though Diddy’s daughter Chance wasn’t biologically Kim’s daughter, the mom of four still treated her as though she was.
Who else could look this gorgeous right after giving birthing twins.
Kim’s eldest son, Quincy Brown, always gushes about his love for his mother. When he received backlash on the Internet for kissing his mom on the lips, Quincy wrote on social media, “I come from a warm, loving and close family. It really is a secure feeling to be apart of a caring family, and my Mother is so much apart of the warmth and love that helps us appreciate and enjoy one another.”
You know your mom is cool when she’s living it up at a Halloween party, looking flyer than chicks half her age.
KP loved the kids! Everyone’s kids. And the kid’s certainly loved her back.
6. Supportive Mama BearSource:Getty
No matter what ventures her kid’s took on, Kim was front and center, cheering them on. Looking the same age as her son’s girlfriends.
Jesse and D’Lila were born to be beautiful, charismatic young Black woman. They learned from the Queen herself.
Gone too soon.