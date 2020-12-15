Kim Porter Wasn’t A Regular Mom, She Was A Cool Mom (PHOTOS)

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Two years ago, the world lost an angel — but heaven gained one when supermodel and mom Kim Porter passed away.

According to reports, the 47-year old model and actress who dated Diddy for 13 years, was found dead at her Toluca Lake home on November 15, 2018 after suffering pneumonia and flu-like symptoms for several weeks. The beautiful mom of four was said to have gone into cardiac arrest before law enforcement was called to her home.

Various celebs have spoken out about their relationship with KP over the years, and the common theme seems to be she was a ray of sunshine for everyone she encountered. Rihanna wrote heartwarming message about the late model, writing, “This is heavy. heartbroken about this man. we lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. so many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why…but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit.”

Oscar winner Viola Davis tweeted, “RIP Kim Porter! My heart breaks for your beautiful children and family.” Nappily Ever After star Sanaa Lathan also took to Twitter after hearing the news. “Devastated about #KimPorter. She was a true light on this earth. Not just beautiful but truly kind and generous of spirit always. Grace personified. Prayers for her family”

Aside from being Diddy’s longtime girlfriend and a special friend to many, most of all, Kim was a loving mom to Quincy, Christian, Jesse and D’Lila Combs. Everyone that knew KP says she was extremely devoted to the wellbeing of her children — and judging by her kids’ happiness and success over the years, it’s not hard to tell.

In honor of the beauty who left the world way too soon, let’s take a look at some of her coolest mom moments. R.I.P Kim Porter. You will be sorely missed.