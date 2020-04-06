CLOSE
Ain’t No Game: These Sexy Pics Prove Kourtney Kardashian Is Not The One To Play With Or Sleep On

Posted 30 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian went viral after the public watched her molly-wop Kim K. in front of Keeping Up With The Kardashian cameras. Apparently, Kim was ranting about how her and Khloe’s work ethic is so much stronger than their other sisters’. Kendall and Kourtney were both offended — Kourtney especially, as this is not the first time Kim has tossed that kind of comment in her direction.

Mob Wives‘ Drita D’Avanzo hilariously narrated the fight watched ’round the nation… If you missed it, tune in below.

Now, this wasn’t exactly Muhammad Ali v. Joe Frazier, but as tiny as she is, Kourtney held her own. This isn’t the first time Kim K. slept on her little big sis… remember that comment she made about Kourtney being the “least interesting to look at.” Welp, it looks like Kim finally felt Kourtney’s wrath.

Here are a bunch of pics that totally suggest Kourtney is not the Kardashian sister to be slept on. Remember, violence is never the answer.

1. Might look light, but she heavy though.

View this post on Instagram

lipstick launch

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

2. Space and opportunity.

View this post on Instagram

@poosh

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

3. Checkmate.

4. I dare you.

View this post on Instagram

cookin’ up positivi-tea

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

5. Strength in her core.

View this post on Instagram

@poosh

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

6. No fear.

View this post on Instagram

red light special

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

7. You talking to me?

View this post on Instagram

Whatever you are not changing, you are choosing.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

8. No angel.

View this post on Instagram

Angelic.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

9. Baddie in all black.

10. Wassup?

View this post on Instagram

it’s lonely at the top

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

11. Born ready.

View this post on Instagram

poolside with @poosh

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

12. Wild thang.

13. No worries.

14. In case y’all needed a reminder.

View this post on Instagram

L is for the way you look at me

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

15. She’s sweet but ’bout it.

16. Need we say more?

View this post on Instagram

C O M I N G. S O O N. @poosh

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

17. Dangerous.

View this post on Instagram

Busy until further notice.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

18. No games.

View this post on Instagram

wrong number

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

19. Don’t sleep.

View this post on Instagram

@gqmexico

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

