Ain’t No Game: These Sexy Pics Prove Kourtney Kardashian Is Not The One To Play With Or Sleep On

Kourtney Kardashian went viral after the public watched her molly-wop Kim K. in front of Keeping Up With The Kardashian cameras. Apparently, Kim was ranting about how her and Khloe’s work ethic is so much stronger than their other sisters’. Kendall and Kourtney were both offended — Kourtney especially, as this is not the first time Kim has tossed that kind of comment in her direction.

Mob Wives‘ Drita D’Avanzo hilariously narrated the fight watched ’round the nation… If you missed it, tune in below.

Now, this wasn’t exactly Muhammad Ali v. Joe Frazier, but as tiny as she is, Kourtney held her own. This isn’t the first time Kim K. slept on her little big sis… remember that comment she made about Kourtney being the “least interesting to look at.” Welp, it looks like Kim finally felt Kourtney’s wrath.

PHOTOS: Stop Hating, Kim! Kourtney Kardashian Is Very Exciting To Look At

Here are a bunch of pics that totally suggest Kourtney is not the Kardashian sister to be slept on. Remember, violence is never the answer.