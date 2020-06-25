Birthday Bae: These Photos Of A Flawless La La Anthony Will Absolutely Take Your Breath Away

It’s La La Anthony‘s birthday and we couldn’t let the day go by without showing her some major love.

The accomplished beauty got her start in entertainment in the 00s, as an MTV VJ on TRL. Decades later, she’s a household name, after landing countless big screen roles and playing LaKeisha Grant on the hit series Power. On top of her career in hosting and acting, La La is a mom, entrepreneur, author, and dedicated to Black social justice issues. One look at her social media and you’ll immediately see, she’s been using her platform to raise awareness in light of the protests against racism and police violence recently.

Reposting a video of George Floyd‘s daughter saying her father changed the world, La La said in the caption:

“Thank you Stephen Jackson for sharing this beautiful moment from George Floyd’s daughter. Yes your daddy changed the world beautiful girl & we will continue to use our voices and our power to uplift his name and demand a change in this country. We owe that to your dad and countless others. WE LOVE YOU❤️🙏🏽.”

She also responded to a video of Minneapolis protesters facing militarized law enforcement.

“This is America in 2020. It’s sickening. Light em up is what they say. And people are still asking why are we mad⁉️I’m mad because my son is 13 years old and this is the world he’s growing up in,” La La said. “He’s seeing how much his life matters right in front of his eyes. It’s sad. It’s scary. I stand with all the families demanding justice.”

Major love to those who continue to shine a light on all the ugliness in the world, in an effort to make life better for the Black community. Let’s keep fighting and join us in wishing La La a happy, happy birthday! Unbelievably beautiful pics of the sexy, talented, socially conscious icon below.

