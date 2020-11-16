Our Favorite ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Celebrates Their 2nd Anniversary Today — Lauren & Cameron’s Sexiest Moments Inside

Lauren and Cameron first fell in love on Love Is Blind, Netflix’s viral dating reality show. Today, the couple simultaneously celebrates two years of marriage and Mrs. Hamilton’s birthday. The beauty took to Instagram with a message for her dashing husband.

“Wow 2 whoooole years! We’ve made it through one of the craziest years of our lives!,” she wrote in part, adding “I’m grateful to have you by my side pushing me, supporting me, loving me, making me laugh and cry (sometimes simultaneously), everyday teaching me a new level of love I never thought possible. We are growing ourselves, our businesses and eventually our family.”

On his end, Cameron also expressed his appreciation. “I’m grateful to have you as my partner every day, through the good and bad days. You motivate me to be my best and to make you as happy as you make me,” he said. How sweet are they?! It seems these two have been inseparable since the moment they heard each other’s voices on the show and it’s so magical to have witnessed. Join us in celebrating the Love Is Blind couple with some of their sexiest social media moments below, because there’s no denying they look great together!

