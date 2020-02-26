CLOSE
Love Is Blind: These Sexy-Meets-Wholesome Photos Of Lauren Made Us Oh So Jealous Of Cameron

Love Is Blind, Lauren Speed

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

If you’ve been tuned in to Love Is Blind, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are undoubtedly your favorite, unproblematic couple. If they aren’t, we’re definitely judging you. Lauren is a beautiful, Black woman who seems to have mastered the art of giving it to you straight with a hint of charm. Her husband Cameron, (we’re holding out hope that they went on to get married), is an emotional king who’s ready to take on the challenges that come with being an interracial couple in today’s society. They’ve been so sweet and real from the very beginning, while all the other couples seem to have, um, let’s just say they have a lot going on.

The finale for the exciting dating show drops tomorrow and if you haven’t watched just yet, we suggest you binge the show right now before the final episodes air. Love Is Blind follows 15 men and 15 women who date without ever seeing each other. If they find someone they think they have a connection with, they have the option of getting engaged and meeting the person they were speaking to the entire time. Five of the engaged couples are then sent to Mexico and placed in their own apartments ahead of their expedited weddings, in a social experiment that tests whether or not love is really blind?

So far, Lauren and Cameron seemed to have prove that it is — but also, to be honest, they kind of lucked out because they’re both pretty damn gorgeous to look at. Check out more photos of Lauren below… she’s what us ’90s babies would call “all that and a bag of chips.”

View this post on Instagram

Omg I can’t believe that #LoveIsBlind premieres tomorrow 🤯 this experience was such a life changing process for me. I’ve been slightly anxious about opening my life for the world, showing myself vulnerable and drawing back the blinds on my process of becoming a better woman. Im such a private person so to show the world me at some of my weakest growing points is kind of scary. But then I realized that so many times the enemy will try and shame us for our process when the truth of the matter is that our testimony is where our true power lies! Because its in that, that we can help inspire someone else to learn because they relate to your experience and can become better because of it. I hope you guys enjoy my journey in this crazy experience! Tune in TOMORROW to #LoveisBlind on @netflix 📺❤️✨ 📸 @lajoyphotographyllc

A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on

View this post on Instagram

Another journey around the sun! 🎉🎊🎈Praise God. As i reflect on another birthday I’m soooo grateful +blessed. I continue each year to learn more about the world and it’s ways but most importantly MYSELF and where i fit into it or better yet how I stand out ✨ i wanted to share 5 things I’ve learned so far on my life journey: 1. You were never made to blend in, God celebrates all your originality with the ways you stand out. Love the things that make you different even though society pushes the agenda that we should All think, look and act the same. It’s a lie! You’re 1 of 1 celebrate that shit! Own it! 2. Life isn’t ever going to be perfect and it doesn’t get easier, you get stronger. Keep pushing past the bullsh*t to get to the blessings. Remember flowers need fertilizer. 3. All things have purpose. Even the things that we don’t understand in the moment are set ups/preparations for things to come. 4. Just shut up and LISTEN. Because you can’t learn when you’re talking. 5. Time is the most precious commodity. It’s the most expensive thing you’ll ever lose and never get back, spend it wisely. Memories are forever. Money isn’t. I love y’all! Peace, love + BLESSINGS 🙏🏾✨

A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on

View this post on Instagram

Been remaining focused on my goals. Cutting back distractions and working on my self discipline. So many of us don’t realize that our destiny lies in the power of our own hands. God has supplied us all with EVERYTHING we need to be the greatest versions of ourselves. If you believe that in your heart and work towards your goals everyday your no doubt on track to receive/create/become everything you were purposed for and more! Hope you guys have a productive successful week! 💪🏾 (back to work i go 👩🏾‍💻👩🏾‍🔬) I’m becoming the #CEO my parents wanted me to marry! 👑 • • • • #mondayinspiration #bossbabe #bosslady #entrepreneurlife #pushthrough #bosschick #businessowner #actress #filmproducer #filmeditor #editor #writer #thespeedbrand #laurenspeed #detroit #atlanta #blackbloggers #femaleblogger #blackfilmmakers #creativecommunity #createstuff #StayFocused #blackbusinesswomen #prettysmart #smartissexy #cornrows #braidstyle #braids #blackgirlmagic

A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on

View this post on Instagram

I’m always here for anything “90’s”. ✨💕Watched #SetItOff the other day and got inspired by Jada’s #BraidedBob. 👩🏾‍🦱So i fell down the Pinterest inspo rabbit hole 👩🏾‍💻 and braided my own. (I learned from YouTube last year) here’s the result😍 • • • • #atlantaactress #atlantamodel #melaninpoppin #melanin #chocolatewomen #brownbeauty #brownskingirls #darkskingirls #darkskinnedbeauty #cinnamongirl #melaninart #blackbeauty #brownskinpoppin #melaningoddess #blackqueens #laurenSpeed #chocolatewomen #brownskin #thespeedbrand #beautifulblackwomen #blackisbeautiful #nubianqueen #blackbloggers #femaleblogger #detroitgirl #naturalhair #boxbraids #bestboxbraids

A post shared by Lauren Speed (@need4lspeed) on

