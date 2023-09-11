Subscribe
STAND UP: Celebrating Ludacris’ 46th Birthday With Our Favorite Songs & Features!

Published on September 11, 2023

Strawberries & Creem Festival

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

As he turns 46 years old today (September 11), we give flowers to one of the most successful artists of our time with a gallery of our favorite songs and features from him! Click inside to check it out!

Very few artists in the music industry are more overlooked and underrated than Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges. The Atlanta native wrote his song at the young age of nine years old. Three years later, he joined an amateur rap group. While attending Georgia State University (where he received an honorary degree in 2022), he studied music management. Before he dropped his debut album, Luda worked as an intern and then a DJ at Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 (now Hot 107.9). It was while he was working at the radio station that he met super producer Timbaland. Ludacris was featured on Timbaland’s album Tim’s Bio: Live from da Bassment on the track ‘Phat Rabbit.’

In 1999, Ludacris formed his own record label, Disturbing the Peace, in which he would release his his debut album Incognegro under. After he signed with Def Jam South, they repackaged the album with some new songs added to make his major label debut Back for the First Time in 2000. From that point forward, Ludacris became a household name and certified hitmaker. He has eight studio albums under his belt, with many accolades and accomplishments to show for it including three Grammy Awards.

In the midst of taking over the rap game, Ludacris also stepped into acting in 2003. He is most known for his role in as Tej in the highly successful Fast and the Furious film franchise. He has been in seven of the eleven films the franchise has made. He has also played prominent roles in movies such as Crash and Hustle & Flow. Luda is also the co-owner of Conjure Cognac liquor. In 2011, he released his own line of headphones called “Soul By Ludacris” manufactured by Soul Electronics. He also has various real estate holdings. One thing is for sure, the man stays busy. With so much going on in his life, Ludacris hasn’t focused on music in a while. This might be the reason why people don’t seem to give him the flowers he truly deserves.

Maybe people have forgotten how crazy his flow was? Or maybe they never knew how legendary his videos were? For anybody who wasn’t able to experience Ludacris’ greatness or need a refresher on how fire he was, we put together a gallery of some of our favorite Ludacris songs and features. Enjoy! Let us know your favorite tracks and any you think we forgot in the comments. HAPPY 46TH BIRTHDAY TO THE ABSOLUTE LEGEND LUDACRIS!

1. Ludacris ft. Shawnna – Stand Up

Source:Ludacris

2. Ciara ft. Ludacris – Oh

Source:Ciara

3. Ludacris ft. Mystikal, I-20 – Move B***h

Source:Ludacris

4. Jamie Foxx ft. Ludacris – Unpredictable

Source:jamiefoxx

5. Ludacris ft. Shawnna – What’s Your Fantasy

Source:Ludacris

6. Ludacris – Rollout (My Business)

Source:Ludacris

7. Usher ft. Lil Jon, Ludacris – Yeah!

Source:Usher

8. Ludacris – Get Back

Source:Ludacris

9. Chingy ft. Snoop Dogg, Ludacris – Holidae Inn

Source:Chingy

10. Ludacris ft. Bobby V – Pimpin’ All Over The World

Source:Ludacris

11. Ludacris – Act A Fool

Source:Ludacris

12. Fergie ft. Ludacris -Glamorous

Source:Fergie

13. Missy Elliott ft. Ludacris – One Minute Man

Source:Missy Elliott

14. Ludacris – Southern Hospitality

Source:Ludacris

15. Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris – Baby

Source:Justin Bieber

16. Ludacris ft. Pharrell – Money Maker

Source:Ludacris

17. Missy Elliott ft. Ludacris – Gossip Folks

Source:Missy Elliott

18. Ludacris ft. Nate Dogg – Area Codes

Source:Ludacris

19. John Legend ft. Ludacris – Tonight

Source:John Legend

20. Ludacris – Splash Waterfalls

Source:Ludacris

Celebrity news Entertainment gallery
