STAND UP: Celebrating Ludacris’ 46th Birthday With Our Favorite Songs & Features!

As he turns 46 years old today (September 11), we give flowers to one of the most successful artists of our time with a gallery of our favorite songs and features from him! Click inside to check it out!
Very few artists in the music industry are more overlooked and underrated than Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges. The Atlanta native wrote his song at the young age of nine years old. Three years later, he joined an amateur rap group. While attending Georgia State University (where he received an honorary degree in 2022), he studied music management. Before he dropped his debut album, Luda worked as an intern and then a DJ at Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 (now Hot 107.9). It was while he was working at the radio station that he met super producer Timbaland. Ludacris was featured on Timbaland’s album Tim’s Bio: Live from da Bassment on the track ‘Phat Rabbit.’
In 1999, Ludacris formed his own record label, Disturbing the Peace, in which he would release his his debut album Incognegro under. After he signed with Def Jam South, they repackaged the album with some new songs added to make his major label debut Back for the First Time in 2000. From that point forward, Ludacris became a household name and certified hitmaker. He has eight studio albums under his belt, with many accolades and accomplishments to show for it including three Grammy Awards.
In the midst of taking over the rap game, Ludacris also stepped into acting in 2003. He is most known for his role in as Tej in the highly successful Fast and the Furious film franchise. He has been in seven of the eleven films the franchise has made. He has also played prominent roles in movies such as Crash and Hustle & Flow. Luda is also the co-owner of Conjure Cognac liquor. In 2011, he released his own line of headphones called “Soul By Ludacris” manufactured by Soul Electronics. He also has various real estate holdings. One thing is for sure, the man stays busy. With so much going on in his life, Ludacris hasn’t focused on music in a while. This might be the reason why people don’t seem to give him the flowers he truly deserves.
Maybe people have forgotten how crazy his flow was? Or maybe they never knew how legendary his videos were? For anybody who wasn’t able to experience Ludacris’ greatness or need a refresher on how fire he was, we put together a gallery of some of our favorite Ludacris songs and features. Enjoy! Let us know your favorite tracks and any you think we forgot in the comments. HAPPY 46TH BIRTHDAY TO THE ABSOLUTE LEGEND LUDACRIS!
1. Ludacris ft. Shawnna – Stand UpSource:Ludacris
2. Ciara ft. Ludacris – OhSource:Ciara
3. Ludacris ft. Mystikal, I-20 – Move B***hSource:Ludacris
4. Jamie Foxx ft. Ludacris – UnpredictableSource:jamiefoxx
5. Ludacris ft. Shawnna – What’s Your FantasySource:Ludacris
6. Ludacris – Rollout (My Business)Source:Ludacris
7. Usher ft. Lil Jon, Ludacris – Yeah!Source:Usher
8. Ludacris – Get BackSource:Ludacris
9. Chingy ft. Snoop Dogg, Ludacris – Holidae InnSource:Chingy
10. Ludacris ft. Bobby V – Pimpin’ All Over The WorldSource:Ludacris
11. Ludacris – Act A FoolSource:Ludacris
12. Fergie ft. Ludacris -GlamorousSource:Fergie
13. Missy Elliott ft. Ludacris – One Minute ManSource:Missy Elliott
14. Ludacris – Southern HospitalitySource:Ludacris
15. Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris – BabySource:Justin Bieber
16. Ludacris ft. Pharrell – Money MakerSource:Ludacris
17. Missy Elliott ft. Ludacris – Gossip FolksSource:Missy Elliott
18. Ludacris ft. Nate Dogg – Area CodesSource:Ludacris
19. John Legend ft. Ludacris – TonightSource:John Legend
20. Ludacris – Splash WaterfallsSource:Ludacris
