Happy Birthday, Little Legend: 22 Times Luna Stephens Was The Sweetest

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Little Luna Stephens, a.k.a Luna Legend, is celebrating her 5th trip around the sun today!

Over the past five years, her famous parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been so kind as to let fans watch her grow up on Instagram. What we’ve learned about Luna is this: she’s smart, funny, stylish, the most attentive big sister to Miles, and the spitting image of her modeling mama.

The Legend Family is in full celebration mode this week, hitting IG to post photos of their time together. “To my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can’t believe you are 5 today!!!,” a proud Chrissy wrote on her social media. “Thank you for 5 truly perfect years. our dream daughter. Also props to me and John. You’re welcome!!!!”

On his own account, John was moved to tears… writing simply “Our baby is 5 now 😢💜”

See more photos from Luna’s birthday below.

ALSO: For The People | All The Ways In Which Chrissy Teigen Is Just. Like. Us.

Of course, we couldn’t let this special day go by without marking the occasion. Below, we’ve gathered more photos of Luna being the cutest daughter and sister ever. We are wishing their beautiful family nothing but blessings and happiness. Happy Birthday, Luna!

ALSO: Black Dad Appreciation | These Photos Prove John Legend Is The Cutest, Cuddliest Father Of All Time