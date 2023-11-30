The Billboard Bully: All Of Mariah Carey’s Hot 100 Number One Hits

Having sold over 220 million records worldwide, Mariah Carey is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. In 2008 (April 12th), the legendary singer, songwriter, record producer and actress made history. Her song ‘Touch My Body’ reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. In doing so, Mariah surpassed Elvis Presley as the artist with the most number one’s among soloists in US history with 18 (the current number is 19).

‘Touch My Body’ was released as the lead single from Mariah Carey’s eleventh studio album, E=MC² on February 12, 2008. Carey and Tricky Stewart co-produced the track together. The two also co-wrote the song alongside Crystal ‘Cri$tyle’ Johnson and Terius ‘The-Dream’ Nash. ‘Touch My Body’ spent a total of 20 weeks on the Billboard charts, with eight in the top ten and two at the top. The success of ‘Touch My Body’ helped E=MC² debut at number one on the US Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 463,000 copies; the highest first-week sales of Carey’s career.

While Mimi celebrated that milestone earlier this year, it isn’t close to the only thing she’s celebrating this year. Everyone knows that after the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s Mariah Carey’s season! One of her number one hits always seems to make its way back into the Billboard Hot 100 around this time every year. All I Want For Christmas Is You came in at number four on this week’s Hot 100. With that being the case, we thought it would be a great time to highlight the five-time Grammy-Award winners catalog. Whether it’s on the Boyz II Men collaboration One Sweet Day or an underrated cut like Dreamlover, Mariah Carey has always delivered. Her singing style and vocal abilities have changed popular and contemporary music forever. She has influenced a generation of pop singers all over the world. To celebrate Mariah and the history she’s made, we put together a gallery of all 19 of her Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers. Slide in the comments and let us know which songs are your favorites!