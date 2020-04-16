Happy Birthday, Marty Mar! Martin Lawrence & The Celebrity Friends Who Love Him [Photos]

It goes without saying that Martin Lawrence is a one-of-a-kind man with a legacy the world will never forget. Today, he’s celebrating his 55th birthday and we still can’t believe ol’ Marty Mar is nearly 60 years old. It feels like just yesterday we were watching him drive Tisha Campbell and the gang crazy on his hit series, Martin, but whether you realize it or not a lot of time has passed between then and now.

Tisha and Martin were at odds for years, for example, and only recently became friends again. In a lawsuit that was settled out of court, Tisha accused her former partner-in-crime of repeated sexual harassment, sexual battery, and more. Ahead of a possible Martin reboot, however, they were able to talk their issues out and seem to be on good terms again.

While we look forward to seeing the crew take the small screen in a revival, it would be a bittersweet moment, as Thomas Mikal Ford passed away back in 2016. A beloved actor who played the ever suspect character of Tommy on the show, Mikal suffered a ruptured abdominal aneurysm and is no longer with us.

Yes, so much time has passed — Martin even got back together with his Bad Boys costar Will Smith last year to make the third film in the blockbuster franchise. And, in the process, the duo dropped some gems about how it all started. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Martin revealed his sister suggested Will Smith join the movie.

“She was like, ‘You should do a movie with Will.’ And so I called Will and we set up a dinner and Will came to my house. Five minutes after talking to Will, he got the job. It was like one of the best things I’ve done and now Will is like the franchise. You can’t do it without him.”

So much has happened, but Martin continues to prosper with his friends and loved ones at his side. We’re glad to see his growth and dedication… let’s wish him a happy, happy birthday.