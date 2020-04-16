CLOSE
Happy Birthday, Marty Mar! Martin Lawrence & The Celebrity Friends Who Love Him [Photos]

Posted 4 hours ago

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.

Source: Ben Rothstein, Kyle Kaplan / Columbia

It goes without saying that Martin Lawrence is a one-of-a-kind man with a legacy the world will never forget. Today, he’s celebrating his 55th birthday and we still can’t believe ol’ Marty Mar is nearly 60 years old. It feels like just yesterday we were watching him drive Tisha Campbell and the gang crazy on his hit series, Martin, but whether you realize it or not a lot of time has passed between then and now.

Tisha and Martin were at odds for years, for example, and only recently became friends again. In a lawsuit that was settled out of court, Tisha accused her former partner-in-crime of repeated sexual harassment, sexual battery, and more. Ahead of a possible Martin reboot, however, they were able to talk their issues out and seem to be on good terms again.

While we look forward to seeing the crew take the small screen in a revival, it would be a bittersweet moment, as Thomas Mikal Ford passed away back in 2016. A beloved actor who played the ever suspect character of Tommy on the show, Mikal suffered a ruptured abdominal aneurysm and is no longer with us.

Yes, so much time has passed — Martin even got back together with his Bad Boys costar Will Smith last year to make the third film in the blockbuster franchise. And, in the process, the duo dropped some gems about how it all started. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Martin revealed his sister suggested Will Smith join the movie.

“She was like, ‘You should do a movie with Will.’ And so I called Will and we set up a dinner and Will came to my house. Five minutes after talking to Will, he got the job. It was like one of the best things I’ve done and now Will is like the franchise. You can’t do it without him.”

So much has happened, but Martin continues to prosper with his friends and loved ones at his side. We’re glad to see his growth and dedication… let’s wish him a happy, happy birthday.

1. Martin laughs it up with Will Smith back in the day.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011 Source:Getty

2. Martin is interviewed by Jay Leno.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 1 Source:Getty

3. Raven-Symoné poses for a pic.

The Los Angeles Premiere of Touchstone Pictures' 'Wild Hogs' Source:Getty

4. Letting Tim Allen know what’s up.

The Los Angeles Premiere of Touchstone Pictures' 'Wild Hogs' Source:Getty

5. Kym Whitley hits the red carpet with Martin.

2005 BET Comedy Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

6. La La Anthony and Martin hype the fans on TRL.

Martin Lawrence, Mandy Moore and Stacie Orrico Visit 'Backstage Pass' Week on MTV's 'TRL' - July 17, 2003 Source:Getty

7. A candid of John Travolta and Martin.

USA - 'Wild Hogs' Press Conference in Boston Source:Getty

8. Yes, he knows Mandy Moore.

Martin Lawrence, Mandy Moore and Stacie Orrico Visit 'Backstage Pass' Week on MTV's 'TRL' - July 17, 2003 Source:Getty

9. And of course him and Samuel L. Jackson are buddies.

2003 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage and Audience Source:Getty

10. Now this is a throwback… G-Unit!

2003 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage and Audience Source:Getty

11. Kicking it with his boy Tyrese.

2002 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

12. Say what now, Danny Devito?

Danny DeVito And Martin Lawrence In 'What's The Worst That Could Happen?' Source:Getty

13. Nia Long is all smiles.

Big Momma's House Premiere Source:Getty

14. And so is Lynn Whitfield.

L A Premiere Of The Wedding Lynn Whitfield Source:Getty

15. Regina Hall and Martin laugh it up.

Regina King And Martin Lawrence In 'A Thin Line Between Love and Hate' Source:Getty

16. Side-by-side with Tracy Morgan and Jordan Peele.

Source:false

17. Shoutout to the beautiful Tichina Arnold.

Source:false

18. Martin and Biggie. May he rest in peace.

Source:false

19. Martin and famous billionaire, Oprah.

Source:false

20. He’s still cool with Carl Payne.

View this post on Instagram

Hangin out with my man Cole @thecarlpayne

A post shared by Martin Lawrence (@martinlawrence) on

Source:false

21. Another sitcom king, Jamie Foxx.

Source:false

22. The gang is together again!

Source:false

23. Mike Tyson shows Marty Mar some love.

Source:false

24. Snoop Dogg in the building!

View this post on Instagram

Wit the homie @snoopdogg #80s

A post shared by Martin Lawrence (@martinlawrence) on

Source:false

25. Martin and T.I. dap it up.

Source:false

26. The man, the myth, the legend DJ Khaled.

Source:false

27. A throwback with Spike Lee.

View this post on Instagram

#fbf on the set of Do the right thing with Spike Lee

A post shared by Martin Lawrence (@martinlawrence) on

Source:false

28. Posing with Mike Epps.

Source:false

29. Ice Cube and Martin take a brotherly flick.

Source:false

30. Fat Joe shows his friend some love.

View this post on Instagram

With the legend @fatjoe at the @vh1 #HipHopHonors

A post shared by Martin Lawrence (@martinlawrence) on

Source:false

31. And last but never least, you ain’t got no job Tommy! Happy birthday Martin!

Source:false
