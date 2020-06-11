After ‘Mean Girls’: Romantical Photos Of Jonathan Bennett And His Suave Boyfriend

This throwback Thursday, we’re taking it back to what many millennials agree is a teen classic — Mean Girls.

The 2004 movie made lines like “fetch” (really cool) and “she doesn’t even go here” popular phrases and it certified Lindsay Lohan as an early 2000s superstar.

Her love interest in the movie was none other than Aaron Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett, and now 16 years later, Bennett is all grown up and living life. The actor recently turned 38 on Wednesday and he enjoyed the day with his T.V. host boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan.

The couple often shares their adventures on Bennett’s YouTube channel, taking viewers through their vacation travels and they also share their attempts at viral challenges.

Bennett and Vaughan made their relationship public back in 2017 when they started sharing their adorable photos together on Instagram. Since then, it seems like the two have been inseparable.

Bennett has been pretty busy since Mean Girls, starring as a contestant in Dancing With the Stars and playing a gay sports agent on Vh1’s Hit the Floor. Today, he hosts the series Halloween Wars on the Food Network. Meanwhile, Vaughn started his rise to fame on The Amazing Race and now he hosts Celebrity Page on Reelz.

You can check out some suave photos of the couple below.