Drive The Boat: Celebrating Megan Thee Stallion’s 29th Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of Her Being A Hot Girl

Megan Thee Stallion, one of the most talented women in the music industry, turns 29 today! To celebrate her, we put together a gallery of her doing what she does best…being a hot girl! Click inside to check it out.
Megan Pete was born in San Antonio, Texas. Immediately after her birth, her and her mother relocated to Houston. As a child, Megan’s mother would bring her to recording sessions with her instead of putting her in daycare. These experiences obviously stuck with her considering that Megan started writing raps at 14. While attending Prairie View A&M University, Megan started to get a buzz after uploading videos of her freestyling on social media. Her large digital presence and social media following boosted her early Soundcloud mixtapes (and YouTube videos) enough that she was eventually signed to 1501 Certified Entertainment.
Tina Snow was released in June of 2018. Later that year, Megan signed to 300 Entertainment, becoming the first female rapper to be signed by the label. In 2019, she charted on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, released her second mixtape, Fever, and was named to the XXL Freshman Class. She would become an even bigger star the following year. She released the mixtape Suga, which featured the song ‘Savage’ in March. Beyoncé hopped on the remix and it ended up becoming Megan’s first chart-topper in the country. A few short months later, she got her second one when she was featured on Cardi B’s ‘WAP.’ Since then, the three-time Grammy Award winner has released two albums (Good News and Traumazine) countless features and more quotables than we can count. She has become one of the leading voices in female rap and continues to show that women are just as good (if not better than) as the men doing it. “Hiss,” her second single from her upcoming album Cobra, became her third song to top the Billboard Hot 100 and first solo song to do so. It also made Megan the first lead female rapper to debut atop the Billboard Global 200 chart.
She’s not just a powerhouse when it comes to music. Megan makes it a priority to give back to her community. She has donated an abundance of money to help bring Houston a food bank, a nursing facility and a host of scholarships among many other things. The Mayor of Houston honored Megan for her philanthropic and humanitarian efforts by proclaiming May 2nd ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day.’ Although she’s a rap star, she didn’t let that stop her from graduating from college. She resumed her studies and graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in health administration. Tina Snow always has her hands in other ventures also. She is a Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon, has a promotional campaign with Nike and has dabbled in acting including appearing on Good Girls, P-Valley, She Hulk: Attorney At Law, Dicks: The Musical, making a cameo appearance in the movie musical adaption of Mean Girls and voiced a character on hit sitcom Big Mouth.
Everything that Megan Thee Stallion does, she does it with unapologetic confidence and beauty. That’s why the world loves her. That’s why we celebrate her. Check out a gallery of her showing off both attributes. HAPPY 29TH BIRTHDAY MEGAN!!!
1. The Hate Don’t WorkSource:theestallion
2. Hot Girl FlowsSource:theestallion
3. Peace SignsSource:theestallion
4. BODYSource:theestallion
5. HERSource:theestallion
6. BLACK EXCELLENCESource:theestallion
7. POSESource:theestallion
8. Revlon HottieSource:theestallion
9. Sailor MeganSource:theestallion
10. Cut DifferentSource:theestallion
11. ALL NATURALSource:theestallion
12. Introducing The MCU To TwerkingSource:theestallion
13. FACECARDSource:theestallion
14. 1st PlaceSource:theestallion
15. BADDIE IN BRAZILSource:theestallion
16. iHeartMegSource:theestallion
17. SAVAGESource:theestallion
18. Red HeadSource:theestallion
19. SNL HottieSource:theestallion
20. Pretty In PinkSource:theestallion
21. Larger Than LifeSource:theestallion
22. Tina Snow
23. Variety
24. Curls For The Girls
25. Elegance
26. HOTTIEWEEN
27. GQ Hottie
28. Not Her Fault
29. Hot Girl But The Coldest
30. Billboard Chart Topper
