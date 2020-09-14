CLOSE
Power Book II: Gorgeous Photos Of Melanie Liburd To Brighten Your Day

The 71st Emmy Awards- Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Power Book II is off to a great start with Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, and Method Man at the helm of the spinoff series.

Melanie Liburd also joins the cast in a complex role that sees her entangled with Rainey Jr.’s character from the start. The This Is Us actress plays a counselor at Tariq’s college. She’s set on helping Tariq, son of the late James “Ghost” St. Patrick, get on track academically and emotionally, but he isn’t exactly an open book. As fans of the show know… not only is Tariq dealing with the stress of starting college and losing his father, his mother, Tasha St. Patrick, is in jail for the murder he committed.

Tariq’s life is complicated from absolutely every angle — and counselor Carrie is blowing up her own life in the midst of trying to help him. In just the second episode, we learn a little bit about Carrie’s situationship with Professor Jabari Reynolds (whom she’s been pleading with on behalf of Tariq). Apparently, Carrie is a sex and love addict, who’s supposed to be staying away from Jabari, but to put it plainly, we don’t see that happening anytime soon.

We’re loving the cast and character development so far. As always, Power is keeping us on our toes. For now, join us in celebrating yet another incredible, beautiful Black actress on the small screen.

1. Melanie Liburd arrives at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 5, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles Source:Getty

2. One thing about Melanie — she’s going to rock a natural hairstyle for sure. Check her out… killing on the red carpet, per usual.

3. Melanie Liburd attends the ELLE x Ferragamo Hollywood Rising Party at Sunset Tower on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

ELLE x Ferragamo Hollywood Rising Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. In a room full of people, she simply stands out. Seriously… isn’t she beautiful?

5. Melanie Liburd arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party 2019 Source:WENN

6. Melanie takes a selfie with the young ‘Power Book II’ cast members and she doesn’t look any older than they are.

7. Melanie Liburd arrives at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 5, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

Melanie Liburd arrives at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles held at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 5, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California, United States. Source:WENN

8. Cute and comfy Melanie is spotted getting some downtime in at the beach. She wears a cover-up, hat, and shades as she poses for a quick photo.

9. A close-up of the beauty in a red lip. “This lip color. Obsessed,” she captioned the photo. Be sure sure to tune into ‘Power Book II’ every Sunday on STARZ to watch her in her element.

