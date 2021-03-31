A True King: Endearing Photos Of Nipsey Hussle As A Friend, Father, Brother, & Boyfriend

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The Marathon Continues…

Two years ago today, the nation was truly shocked and heartbroken to learn Nipsey Hussle had been gunned down in front of his own store. According to reports at the time, the Victory Lap rapper was shot outside of his Marathon Clothing business on Slauson Avenue — by a man from the same neighborhood, who he’d just had a conversation with. On March 31, 2019, Nipsey was pronounced dead at the age of 33 years old. Two months later, his suspected shooter, Eric Holder, was indicted on several charges, including one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, and more.

While Holder thought he would cut Nipsey’s budding career and legacy short, he was not successful. The late West Coast legend and avid philanthropist went on to rack up three posthumous Grammy nominations for his debut studio album, Victory Lap — and won two of those awards. Additionally, Nipsey’s family and friends continue to shine a light on what was really important to Nip while he was alive: family, music, entrepreneurship, and community.

Nipsey is greatly missed by so many, including Hip Hop. Following his death, Jay-Z wrote in an open letter:

“‘Top of the top,’ this is how Nip always greeted me in the morning as if he was reminding me that he was steadfastly holding on to the top of the top of his own life string and destiny! So, Top of the top – Nip. The world just got to see a flash of your brilliance. You were a curious soul who was evolving at a speed that was truly inspiring. The seeds you have planted are already bearing fruit. The outpouring of admiration is testimony to the love and respect you’ve farmed. Sleep well King. The Marathon continues as a line of energy for all of us to consider. LOVE AND LIGHT JAY.”

To continue to celebrate the late king, check out some photos of Nipsey as a friend, father, boyfriend, and overall family man below. Our hearts go out to his children and loved ones at this time. May he rest in peace and power.