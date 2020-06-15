A True Gemini: The Many, MANY Faces Of North West Over The Years

It’s a real Gemini’s birthday!

The world may not be be the biggest fans of her superstar parents, but we’ve all been stanning North West since the day she arrived. When it comes to looks, she’s equal parts Kim K. and Kanye, but if we’re talking personality — North is mini-Ye and a true gemini through and through. From day one, she’s scowled at the paparazzi like only her father can. She knows what she wants and doesn’t exactly like to take “no” for an answer. And, when that smile comes out, it really does melt hearts and light up the room. Proof up top.

Now, at seven years old, she’s no longer an only child. North has three younger siblings — Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — and she’s grown so much, but is still a full-on daddy’s girl, for sure.

Taking after her mom in many ways, however, she loves makeup and has even been seen out and about in red lipstick. She also loves fashion, music, and TikTok, just as much as the next kid.

North has a bright future ahead of her and we can’t wait to see what she makes of it. For baby girl’s birthday today, we’ve gathered her many, many adorable faces over the years. Starting with this one right here…

Ha.