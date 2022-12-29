What’s The Move? 11 Things You Can On New Years Eve

One of the busiest yet most exciting times of the year is undoubtedly New Years Eve. As the dawn of a new year approaches, people worldwide look to bring their next 365 days in with good vibes. Although the common goal of NYE is to celebrate making it to another year, there are definitely two different types of people when it comes to approaching it. There are those who always seem to have their plans for the big night set in stone weeks in advance. Then there are others (most of us) who wait until the last minute to figure out how we’ll be occupying our time on December 31st.

Whichever category you fit in, when you make your arrangements isn’t the most important thing…what you’re going to be doing is. If you’re a pre-planner, you might already have reservations for your favorite restaurant and tickets to the most exclusive party in the city. If making on-the-fly decisions is more of your speed, you might just be banking on linking with friends and letting the night play out. You could also just know that regardless of what’s happening everywhere else, you’re going to be in your house. No matter your circumstance, the hope is that you enjoy yourself! Even when options seem slim, there are countless things you can do to make your New Years Eve one to remember. Check out our list of things you can do to bring in the new year below. Happy Holidays!