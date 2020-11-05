Happy Birthday, King: Odell Beckham Jr.’s Most Kissable Moments [Photos]

Odell Beckham Jr. has so much to be proud of as he celebrates his 28th birthday today.

Not only is he an award-winning star athlete, he’s heavily sponsored by several brands and also signed the largest endorsement contract in the history of the NFL with Nike back in 2017. To top that off, he gives back to the less fortunate, his home state of Louisiana, and the youth — and he’s always down to back a great cause.

When George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor’s deaths at the hands of police violence and systemic racism sparked protests, Odell took to his social media with a message.

“Recent events in our country have highlighted the social injustice that has occurred for too long. We all feel the pain of the victims lost who were sons, daughters, spouses, parents, family members, and friends to many. The unconscionable murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery along with the unanswered questions surrounding the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee have outraged us. Racism, police brutality and other abuses of power can no longer be tolerated. We demand that justice be served. The police officers who were involved in the murder of George Floyd should be prosecuted and held accountable for their actions,” he wrote in part.

We’d like to take a moment to wish the young Black king a happy, happy birthday. He’s hardworking, generous, and a leader in his own right. He’s also handsome — and he knows it. Below we celebrate Odell like only we can.