CLOSE
celebrity birthdays , Newsletter , odell beckham jr
HomeAthletes

Happy Birthday, King: Odell Beckham Jr.’s Most Kissable Moments [Photos]

Posted 39 mins ago

Indianapolis Colts v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. has so much to be proud of as he celebrates his 28th birthday today.

Not only is he an award-winning star athlete, he’s heavily sponsored by several brands and also signed the largest endorsement contract in the history of the NFL with Nike back in 2017. To top that off, he gives back to the less fortunate, his home state of Louisiana, and the youth — and he’s always down to back a great cause. 

When George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor’s deaths at the hands of police violence and systemic racism sparked protests, Odell took to his social media with a message.

“Recent events in our country have highlighted the social injustice that has occurred for too long. We all feel the pain of the victims lost who were sons, daughters, spouses, parents, family members, and friends to many. The unconscionable murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery along with the unanswered questions surrounding the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee have outraged us. Racism, police brutality and other abuses of power can no longer be tolerated. We demand that justice be served. The police officers who were involved in the murder of George Floyd should be prosecuted and held accountable for their actions,” he wrote in part.

We’d like to take a moment to wish the young Black king a happy, happy birthday. He’s hardworking, generous, and a leader in his own right. He’s also handsome — and he knows it. Below we celebrate Odell like only we can.

1. Odell takes a second to check-in with the man upstairs. “I’m just followin ya lead,” he captioned the photo. “I kno what u got in store for me. # Trust.”

2. The NFL star hits a playful pose with his tattoos on full display.

3. Taking a break from his daily work routine to kick back and catch some sun. We’re feeling the curls, too.

4. “You gotta pay attention to the signs, seem like the blind following the blind…,” Odell captioned this black and white flick.

5. One thing about Odell is he cleans up nice. This all black everything photo is…. well, everything.

6. Another candid of the NFL star putting in work. “No way out cause I’m already in it…,” he wrote in the caption.

7. Odell hits the ‘Gram straight up thirst trapping and we ain’t mad one bit. Try to focus on the lamp if you can.

8. Another thirst trap, courtesy of your fave. One glance at the comment section and it’s clear he’s got the ladies in feen mode.

9. Odell in a hoodie, showing some love to fans as he gets on with his day. “In 1 summer, everything can change,” he wrote… isn’t that the truth?

10. Odell showing off his cut at the 2019 Espys. “Like I was tryna show the waves, this is no 🧢….,” he said of the pic.

You May Also Like
Close