ICYMI: Old Photos Of Taraji P. Henson Prove She Was A Boss Since Day One

Taraji P. Henson is continuing to make major moves even after ending her epic run on the Fox show Empire.

According to Shadow and Act, the actress is in the process of developing a spin-off to Empire based on her character Cookie Lyon. The project is being developed as part of Henson’s first-look development deal with the show’s producer 20th Century Fox TV, which is now owned by Disney. The spin-off would be developed under Henson’s TPH Entertainment banner and Henson would star in the series. She’s already garnered praise for her portrayal of Cookie, earning two Emmy nominations and winning a Golden Globe award.

Little is known about the series as of now, however, it’s confirmed that the show won’t be a prequel. Instead, it would take place in the present, following the next chapter of Cookie’s life post-Empire. Danny Strong, the co-creator of Empire, will write the series along with Stacy Littlejohn and Yolanda Lawrence. Sanaa Hamri would direct while Lee Daniels would serve as executive producer along with Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Samie Falvey.

“I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace,” Henson explained in a statement. “Art can change perception and I plan to develop projects that can help further the conversation. I also aim to help cultivate and establish new young talent and their stories because they are our future and deserve a voice and a platform to be heard. I’m so excited to have 20th, led by the talented Carolyn Cassidy, support me in this new endeavor.”

Henson has been very active on social media, speaking out against the racial injustices of today while still sharing the joys of her life. In early July, she gave her followers a treat by posting old pictures of herself from childhood to college. It’s clear through the photos that Henson was always a boss and a leader. Check out some of the priceless moments below.